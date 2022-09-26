Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 151 Stop what you're doing because its time for WWES!

Good afternoon, Shackers. Can you believe it's already that time again? The Wide World of Electronic Sports returns for its 151st installment. As usual, join hosts Denny Von Doom and myself for all of today’s fun on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3:30 PDT / 6:30 EDT.

At the top of the hour we’ll be discussing the current state of the esports calendar, and streaming service, JUKED. On September 23rd, 2022 CEO/Co-Founder Ben “FishStix” Goldhaber put out a series of tweets pertaining to the future of JUKED as a service. He stated that if they cannot find an acquirer by Friday, October 7th that they will be ceasing operations. This was met with an outpour of support on Twitter. You’ll have to tune in to get the full breakdown on this topic.

There’s always something exciting happening in the world of fighting games and this past weekend was no exception. CEOTaku ran 14 of the finest anime fighters for our viewing pleasure over the course of three days. Over in the Maryland/Virginia region the VGbootcamp team put together Glitch: Regen 2022. The Square Enix-themed, Super Smash Brothers event brought out some of the strongest players from Japan and the Dominican Republic.

To round out the show we’ll be continuing our G2esports discussion from last week. After what was supposed to be an 8 week unpaid leave, CEO Carlos Rodriguez has now stepped down from his position.

Of course, what good is an episode of WWES without a bit of Sauce Talk on the side? From Popeyes, to KFC, all the way back to Panera it seems like everyone has a chicken sandwich these days. The latest restaurant to officially join the race is Panda Express. As of last week they’ve been testing the new and improved original orange chicken sandwich. According to reports this current iteration of the sandwich has a few upgrades from last year’s installment. Tune in to get the exact details!

