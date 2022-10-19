Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won't be getting a Season 2 In a recent interview, Edgerunners producer Satoru Honma noted that the show was planned as a standalone work.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Satoru Honma, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners producer and Japan Country Manager for CD Projekt Red, shared remarks about how the show was planned as a standalone work, and how the team wasn’t working on Season 2 in the background. Furthermore, it’s noted that even if the team were to make more anime in the future, Honma doesn’t know if it would be for a Season 2 of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, or something different entirely.

“I personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime in the future, partly because we have received very good feedback,” said Honma.



“However, just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there’s no such thing as ‘we are actually working on Season 2 in the background’. Even if we could make more anime in the future, I don’t know if it would be Season 2 or something completely different.”

It’s interesting to hear Honma talk about how a second season isn’t planned for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners given the show’s rampant popularity, with the show sitting in Netflix’s global top ten for well over a month and having sparked a wealth of renewed interest in Cyberpunk 2077. For example, CD Projekt Red shared the exciting news back in September that Cyberpunk 2077 had hit a milestone of 20 million copies of the game sold.

In the future, we’re eager to see what sort of content follows Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, whether that consists of the team potentially revisiting the idea of a second season (though this sounds unlikely), or something entirely new.

