Studio Ghibli shows off New My Neighbor Totoro & Spirited Away products Bring the relaxing and breathtaking world of Studio Ghibli creations into your home with some of these toys.

Nothing warms the cockles of the heart like watching a Studio Ghibli film. The films have a cozy atmosphere to them and now fans of the studio can bring a little bit of the magic into their own home with the line of Studio Ghibli merchandise from Bandai Namco. David Edmundson, Marketing Director at Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles, took us for a walk through the stall to show us what adorable creations are on offer.

One of the first pieces David shows us is a rather ingenious puzzle. The pieces of the puzzle are made out of acrylic, which makes the artwork really pop. But the real treat is when you raise it up and let light shine in the back – it makes the piece look like a stained glass window!

Further along the kiosk we get to see a variety of adorable little knick-knacks. There are several little keyrings, an adorable candle, and some cute figures from creations like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and more. Just below that is a line of 366-piece puzzles from the whole line-up of Studio Ghibli films.

Another standout product from the Bandai Namco line is the paper theaters. These are paper craft activities that let users create a scene from the iconic films. Users will assemble the individual pieces, layering the paper on top of one another, to create a vignette.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a toy display without some statutes and the Studio Ghibli stall did not disappoint. From large figures to smaller pieces, there’s something for everyone here. Be sure to check out the whole video and visit the Studio Ghibli shop at Bandai Namco to pick up something for yourself. Find more Toy Fair walkthroughs on our Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.