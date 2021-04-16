New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Netflix's Castlevania anime to end with Season 4, spinoff series announced

Netflix has released the trailer for Castlevania Season 4, which will be the last in the series.
Donovan Erskine
1

Netflix’s Castlevania anime has been a popular series, and a strong indicator of future video game adaptation on the streaming service. After a bit of a wait, we’ve now got our first look at Season 4 with a brand new trailer. However, Netflix also confirmed that Season 4 will be the final season of Castlevania, but a spinoff series is currently in the works.

Netflix shared the new trailer for Castelvania via its official Twitter account. In the trailer, we get narration from several main characters, while looking at a map of different locations from the show. Castlevania Season 4 begins streaming on Netflix on May 13.

Although Castlevania is set to conclude this May, it’s not the last we’ll see from the property on Netflix. The streaming giant is currently developing a new series set in the universe of the Castlevania anime, but with all new characters. No additional details are currently available about the upcoming spinoff series.

Castlevania is based on the beloved Konami video game series of the same name, and was Netflix’s first original anime. It’s been a big month for Netflix video game adaptations, as we recently got a trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, as well as the news that The Witcher Season 2 had wrapped filming. Stick with us here on Shacknews for more on the video game projects in development at Netflix.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

