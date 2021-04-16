Netflix's Castlevania anime to end with Season 4, spinoff series announced Netflix has released the trailer for Castlevania Season 4, which will be the last in the series.

Netflix’s Castlevania anime has been a popular series, and a strong indicator of future video game adaptation on the streaming service. After a bit of a wait, we’ve now got our first look at Season 4 with a brand new trailer. However, Netflix also confirmed that Season 4 will be the final season of Castlevania, but a spinoff series is currently in the works.

Netflix shared the new trailer for Castelvania via its official Twitter account. In the trailer, we get narration from several main characters, while looking at a map of different locations from the show. Castlevania Season 4 begins streaming on Netflix on May 13.

This is where it all started. The final season of Castlevania arrives May 13. pic.twitter.com/sLqWjJxjoA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 16, 2021

Although Castlevania is set to conclude this May, it’s not the last we’ll see from the property on Netflix. The streaming giant is currently developing a new series set in the universe of the Castlevania anime, but with all new characters. No additional details are currently available about the upcoming spinoff series.

Castlevania is based on the beloved Konami video game series of the same name, and was Netflix’s first original anime. It’s been a big month for Netflix video game adaptations, as we recently got a trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, as well as the news that The Witcher Season 2 had wrapped filming. Stick with us here on Shacknews for more on the video game projects in development at Netflix.