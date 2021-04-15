New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness gets new trailer and July release date

Capcom and Netflix have released the first full trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.
Donovan Erskine
The Resident Evil Franchise is one of many gaming properties set to be adapted as a series on Netflix. Just recently, we got the Infinite Darkness subtitle for the upcoming anime. Now, we’ve received the first full trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness as a part of the latest Resident Evil Showcase.

As we learned earlier this year, the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness animated series is set in Washington D.C., specifically at the White House. The new trailer and discussion at the Resident Evil Showcase shined more light on the series’ story. The show is set in the year 2006, four years after the event of Resident Evil 2. The voices of Leon and Claire from Resident Evil 2 Remake have both returned to reprise their roles for the show.

In the trailer, Leon and Claire run into each other at the White House. Claire shows Leon an ominous drawing made by a young child that has a striking resemblance to the events they experienced in Racoon City. We then see chaos ensuing, as the power goes out and the President is sent to a safe bunker. Hordes of undead descend on the White House, putting Claire and Leon in another fight for survival.

At the end of the trailer, we also learn that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is launching in July 2021. The show will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. For more of the news out of the latest Resident Evil Showcase, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

