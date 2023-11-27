Spy x Family figurines, minis, puzzles & more We take a look at Bandai Namco's line-up of Spy x Family toys and figures at Toy Fair 2023.

Action figures and collectible figurines are no doubt some of the most popular items for consumers to purchase and display. They’re a great way of showing off a particular fandom, and even recreating scenes from the source material. As part of Toy Fair 2023, we had the pleasure of speaking with David Edmundson, marketing director at Bandai Namco Toys & Collections, about the company’s special Spy x Family line of toys.

For those that maybe don’t know, Spy x Family is a manga series that originally released in 2019 and was followed by an anime series in 2022. The narrative centers on a spy that must infiltrate a rival nation and in order to do that he marries a woman, adopts a child, and enrols the child in his target’s school. Of course, things get out of hand as the wife is an assassin and the child can read minds.

Edmundson took us around the Bandai Namco booth and showed us the various Spy x Family products on offer. There are figures of the main characters in their usual garb as well as some unique FigurArts minis. There is also the Ichibansho figures which have some fun poses, Nanoblock collection which includes blind packs or all six of the characters, paper theater creations, jigsaw puzzles, and much more.

Be sure to check out the Bandai Namco shop for a look at the other Spy x Family products on offer.