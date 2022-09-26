Capcom's Onimusha getting a Netflix anime adaptation An Onimusha anime was announced by Netflix today from creators Takashi Miike and Shinya Sugai of Sublimation.

Capcom and Netflix had some exciting news for Onimusha fans today as it was revealed that the popular hack-and-slash series is getting its very own anime adaptation. The adaptation will be helmed by Takashi Miike and Shinya Sugai of animation studio Sublimation with character “Musashi Miyamoto modeled after Toshiro Mifune” according to the announcement tweet from Netflix Anime.

While a release window has yet to be shared, a set of images were included in the tweet to help give fans a better idea as to what they can expect from the anime which will feature a blend of 3D CGI characters and hand-drawn backgrounds. A brief synopsis has also been shared to Netflix which reads:

The beginning of the Edo period, Musashi is no longer a young man. He departs with the legendary Oni Gauntlet to defeat the Genma. 3D CGI characters and hand-drawn backgrounds create phenomenal visuals. Onimusha is given a new life using modern-day animation technology.

As previously mentioned, the anime adaptation for Onimusha will feature Takashi Miike and Shinya Sugai of the animation studio Sublimation, who’ve handled the likes of shows like Netflix’s Dragon’s Dogma. Additionally, director Takashi Miike has a number of credits under his belt including other game-related adaptations such as 2007’s “Like a Dragon” (based on the Yakuza games) and 2012’s Ace Attorney.

Musashi Miyamoto being modeled after Toshiro Mifune is also noteworthy as Mifune was an incredibly popular, and easily recognizable Japanese actor who appeared in over 150 films. For many, he’s best known for his work in various Akira Kurosawa samurai films like Seven Samurai, The Hidden Fortress, and Yojimbo.

It's your first look at ONIMUSHA, an anime based on CAPCOM's legendary game. Created by Takashi Miike and Shinya Sugai from Sublimation, with Musashi Miyamoto modeled after Toshiro Mifune #TUDUM#TUDUMjapan#ONIMUSHA#鬼武者 pic.twitter.com/oeX6FO2hWS — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 25, 2022

Overall, it’ll be interesting to see how this inspiration will shape Musashi Miyamoto in the Onimusha series, and has us looking forward to learning more about the upcoming Netflix adaptation in the future.

Until then, what are your thoughts on the news? Are you looking forward to checking out the anime adaptation of Onimusha?