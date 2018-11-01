Dark Samus and Richter amiibo revealed, now available to pre-order
Dark Samus and Richter are the latest to come to the amiibo line, and they're available for pre-order now!
Dark Samus and Richter are the latest to come to the amiibo line, and they're available for pre-order now!
Alongside fresh E3 2019 reveals, Nintendo has announced new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo, including Snake, Ivysaur, Squirtle, Incineroar, and others.
You can get Pichu, Isabelle, and a Pokemon Trainer amiibo when they come out this July, so make sure to add them to your collection.
An April release is not in the cards for Shovel Knight: King of Cards and Shovel Knight Showdown, which will now release in the latter half of 2019.
The Smash Bros. line of amiibo continue to roll out with release windows given for Snake, Simon, and Pokemon Trainer.
Every new character will be getting an Amiibo and a handful also have tentative release windows.
"Why close the door, when we can add even more?"
The latest special edition Switch bundle may just drag you and your wallet straight to Hell.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bringing in more fighters means more amiibo, with three all-new figures being unveiled on Wednesday night.
Don't get cooked, stay off the hook with these fresh to death accessories!