Nintendo may have leaked its new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amiibo release date

Nintendo shared new Banjo Kazooie, Terry, and Byleth Amiibo figures, and then deleted its announcement.
Donovan Erskine
1

Some of the most highly sought-after gaming collectibles are Nintendo’s Amiibo. These small figures not only look pretty on a shelf, but have in-game functionality for several Nintendo tiles. With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being a massive crossover of beloved gaming properties, it’s been a goldmine for new Amiibo. Nintendo announced today that Amiibo figures for Banjo Kazooie, Terry Bogard, and Byleth would be released in 2021, only to mysteriously delete its announcement shortly thereafter. 

A tweet was posted to the official Nintendo of America Twitter account on October 5, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. PT announcing new Amiibo for the characters. Themed around their appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, all three of these characters joined the fighting game as a part of the first Fighters Pass DLC. The figures were announced with a release window of Fall 2021. However, Nintendo then deleted the tweet. Nintendo's full announcement can be read below.

It’s unclear why Nintendo pulled the announcement tweet. Perhaps, the company was planning to share the news at a later date, and accidentally posted early. Some believe that the tweet was pulled because of some sort of error or misinformation, but that wouldn’t really explain why a corrected tweet was never made. 

If the information in the tweet was correct, that would put the release of the Banjo Kazooie, Terry Bogard, and Byleth Amiibo figures at roughly a year out. With the announcement of these figures, one may wonder if Fighters Pass 2 characters such as Min Min and Steve will receive figures in the near future. Stick with us here on Shacknews for the latest in the world of Amiibos.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

