Splatoon 3 Amiibo are coming holiday 2022 Nintendo detailed Amiibo features in Splatoon 3, like saved outfits, and revealed that Splatoon 3 Amiibo are coming during the holiday season this year.

With a lot of major first-party Nintendo games, Amiibo functionality of some kind is basically a given. The little figures have provided all sorts of bonuses for Nintendo games and Splatoon 3 will be no different. Nintendo confirmed that not only will Splatoon 3 have Amiibo functionality with figures from across the franchise, but new Splatoon 3 specific Amiibo will be coming during the holiday 2022 season.

Nintendo confirmed Splatoon 3’s Amiibo details during the special Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct presentation on August 10, 2022. Splatoon 3’s Amiibo support will allow players to access a multitude of cosmetic features. Once you assemble an outfit you like, you can use an Amiibo to save and store as one of your Freshest Fits it so you can access it quickly with a tap of that same Amiibo anytime you want. You’ll also find special gear by utilizing your Amiibo. Finally, Nintendo confirmed that not only will any Amiibo from the Splatoon series be able to access these features, but new Amiibo for Splatoon 3 are being released during the holiday 2022 season.

In Splatoon 3, using any Amiibo from the Splatoon franchise will allow you to save outfits and access special gear. Splatoon 3 Amiibo are coming this holiday.

Source: Nintendo

Amiibo support was nearly always a given for Splatoon 3, but the tie-in to cosmetic features should make it very handy. Being able to save your favorite outfits across one or two Amiibo and then pick and choose what you want to wear with a tap of them sounds incredibly handy for those who like to change up their favorite ensembles. What’s more, the new Amiibo that will be coming for Splatoon 3 feature a blue Inkling boy, yellow Inkling girl, and Smallfry Salmonid, and they all look quite amusing.

With Amiibo features detailed in Splatoon 3 and new Amiibo confirmed to be on the way, it looks like we’re in for a fun time inside and outside the game. It’s coming in early September 2022 with Splatfests returning in a pre-release event later this August. Stay tuned for more details and updates leading up to Splatoon 3’s launch, as well as content like the new Amiibo later this year.