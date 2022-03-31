How to use amiibo & what they unlock - Kirby and the Forgotten Land How to use amiibo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and what each amiibo unlocks.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, there’s an option to use amiibo to unlock rewards. If you’re curious about these rewards, and are wondering how and where to use amiibo in the game, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you can unlock using amiibo, and a quick how-to on using amiibo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land!

Press + to open the game's menu, then select "amiibo" to unlock in-game rewards like Star Coins.

You can use any amiibo that you own to unlock rewards in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, though you’ll get better rewards when using Kirby-related amiibo like Kirby, Meta Knight, King Dedede, and Waddle Dee. Before we dive into what each amiibo unlocks, it’s worth taking a moment to run through how to use amiibo.

How to use amiibo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

With your amiibo in hand, tap the bottom of it on the right Joy Con thumbstick, or the center of your Pro Controller.

The amiibo rewards you unlock will appear on the ground near Kirby.

You can use your amiibo collection whenever you like to unlock a variety of rewards in Waddle Dee Town, and in various stages of the game’s campaign. Some of the rewards for Kirby-related amiibo include helpful items like Health and Attack Boosts, making them extra handy if you’re struggling to clear a stage or boss battle.

Keep in mind that you can use up to five different amiibo in a stage, but can only use them once per stage. You can use your amiibo again, however, the game indicates you’ll need to clear a stage in order to do so. For example, we redeemed rewards for a Kirby amiibo in Waddle Dee Town, but when we tried to use that Kirby amiibo again, we were met with a screen informing us that we’d already received items from the amiibo and can only use it again, “after you clear a stage.”

To use your amiibo again, you'll need to clear a stage in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

After clearing a stage (we replayed the Gorimondo boss battle to test things out) and returning to Waddle Dee Town, we were successfully able to use the Kirby amiibo again. So if you’ve already used an amiibo and are having trouble re-using it, replay and beat a stage and you should be able to use it again.

All amiibo unlocks - Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby - 30 Star Coins, 1 Health Boost

Meta Knight - 26 Star Coins, 1 Speed Boost

King Dedede - 26 Star Coins, 1 Attack Boost

Waddle Dee - 12 Star Coins, 1 Energy Drink

Other - 2 Star Coins, 1 Car-Mouth Cake, 1 Cherry

Your amiibo rewards including Star Coins and Boosts will appear on the ground beside Kirby.

As you can see, you’ll unlock the best rewards when using Kirby-related amiibo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. If this has inspired you to add some of these amiibo to your collection, you can purchase them at a variety of retailers. To help make things easier, here's a list of amiibo for Kirby and friends that you can buy on Amazon.

We hope this guide has helped give you a better idea as to what rewards you can unlock using amiibo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. For more on Kirby and the Forgotten Land, be sure to read through some of our other guides including this one where we walk you through the process of redeeming Present Codes along with a list of Present Codes for you to try out.