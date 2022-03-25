Kirby and the Forgotten Land - How to redeem Present Codes A list of all currently available Present Codes, and an overview of how to redeem them in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, there’s an opportunity to earn free rewards like Star Coins and Rare Stones by entering Present Codes at Waddle Dee-liveries. If you played the demo, you’ll have earned one (or two) of these Present Codes already.

Additionally, when you first unlock Waddle Dee-liveries in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you’ll be able to find a Present Code nearby. If you’re confused on how to enter Present Codes at Waddle Dee-liveries, or if you’re curious about what other Present Codes are available, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, we’ll walk you through the steps needed to redeem Present Codes, and will share with you all of the Present Codes that we’ve found that are currently redeemable in Kirby and the Forgotten Land!

How to redeem Present Codes

Present Codes can be redeemed at Waddle Dee-liveries in Waddle Dee Town.

To redeem Present Codes in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you’ll first need to progress through the game and rescue enough Waddle Dees to unlock Waddle Dee-liveries in Waddle Dee Town. Once Waddle Dee-liveries is unlocked, you’ll want to head over and speak to Delivery Waddle Dee.

After speaking with Delivery Waddle Dee, turn around and approach the two nearby Waddle Dees across from Waddle Dee-liveries to find the Present Code, FIRSTPASSWORD. This should be the first Present Code you attempt to enter at Waddle Dee-liveries, at least based on our own personal experiences with the game’s Present Codes.

When we attempted to enter the Present Code given at the end of the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo, CLEARDEMO, it didn’t work. However, once we entered and redeemed the FIRSTPASSWORD Present Code, we were then able to enter the CLEARDEMO code.

As such, if you’ve been having trouble redeeming Present Codes, it could be because you haven’t entered the FIRSTPASSWORD Present Code yet. Try entering that first, and then try the CLEARDEMO Present Code afterward. Note as well that Present Codes should be entered in all caps.

Present Codes in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The first Present Code you should try entering is FIRSTPASSWORD found across from Waddle Dee-liveries.

There are a few Present Codes on offer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land in addition to the two aforementioned ones, FIRSTPASSWORD and CLEARDEMO. You can find Present Codes by exploring Waddle Dee town similar to how you found the one for FIRSTPASTWORD near the two Waddle Dees hanging out across from the Waddle Dee-liveries building.

Of course, if you know a Present Code already by looking at lists like the one below, you can try entering them at any time. With that out of the way, here are all of the Present Codes currently available in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, where they’re located, and what redeeming them will get you.

FIRSTPASSWORD - 100 Star Coins (Near the wall by the two Waddle Dees across from Waddle Dee-liveries)

- 100 Star Coins (Near the wall by the two Waddle Dees across from Waddle Dee-liveries) CLEARDEMO - 300 Star Coins (Given to you after you beat the Demo)

- 300 Star Coins (Given to you after you beat the Demo) NEWADVENTURE - 300 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone (Available after you complete all of the Demo missions)

- 300 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone (Available after you complete all of the Demo missions) KIRBYSTORY - 300 Star Coins (Located inside Waddle Dee Cinema by a magazine rack on the lower right-hand side of the lobby)

You can find the KIRBYSTORY Present Code in the lobby of Waddle Dee Cinema.

KIRBYTHEGOURMET - 1 Car-Mouth Cake, 1 Rare Stone (On top of Waddle Dee Cafe near the flowerbed above the Waddle Dee Cafe: Help Wanted! sign)

The Present Code for KIRBYTHEGOURMET can be found on top of Waddle Dee Cafe.

BRAWLINGCOLOSEUM - 500 Star Coins, 1 Attack Boost (On top of the tent near the Colosseum)

Jump on top of the tent near the Colosseum to find the BRAWLINGCOLOSSEUM Present Code.

THANKYOUKIRBY - 1,000 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone (near the back of the gold Kirby)

- 1,000 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone (near the back of the gold Kirby) THANKYOUMETAKNIGHT - 3 Rare Stones (On the Colosseum wall below Meta Knight)

The Present Code for THANKYOUMETAKNIGHT can be found near the Colosseum under Meta Knight.

In addition to the Present Codes above, there are also limited-time Present Codes with more set to be shared by Nintendo during things like events. Present Codes like MOUTHFULMODE for example will only work until April 25. If you try and enter this after April 25, you’ll find yourself out of luck when it comes to collecting the code’s rewards.

MOUTHFULMODE - 100 Star Coins, 1 Car-Mouth Cake (shared by Nintendo on Twitter, only available until April 25)

- 100 Star Coins, 1 Car-Mouth Cake (shared by Nintendo on Twitter, only available until April 25) KIRBYMICROSITE - 150 Star Coins, 1 Attack Boost (shared on the official Kirby and the Forgotten Land page on Nintendo’s website, only available until June 10)

Rewards from Present Codes can be collected by opening the present in front of Kirby's house.

Another thing to keep in mind while entering Present Codes is that you’ll need to collect each reward by opening the present in front of Kirby’s house. You can only collect one at a time, so be sure to open the present in front of Kirby’s house and collect your rewards before you try to redeem another Present Code.

Be sure to check back, as we’ll undoubtedly be updating this guide as more Present Codes are found or revealed by Nintendo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. For more on Kirby and the Forgotten Land, be sure to check out our full review of the game!