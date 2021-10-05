New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 Amiibo revealed

Steve, Sephiroth, Pyra, and Kazuya will all receive Amiibo for the Nintendo Switch.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the latest and final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Presentation, it was revealed that Sora would be the last character added to the massive fighting game. However, that wasn’t the only news shared during the event. Game Director Masahiro Sakurai also spoke about the other characters from Fighters Pass Vol. 2, revealing that several of them would be receiving Amiibo. Steve, Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra, and Kazuya are all set to receive Nintendo Switch Amiibo in the future.

Following the reveal of Sora as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s final DLC fighter, Sakurai spoke about the characters that preceded him. The other four characters that make up Fighters Pass Vol 2. will all be receiving Amiibo as a part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate collection. Steve from Minecraft is up first, and is set to be released in the Spring of 2022. In addition, Alex is also receiving an Amiibo figure. Alex is the female counterpart to Steve, and is one of his alternate skins in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Unlike past reveals, Sakurai doesn’t have the physical Amiibo statue to showcase, but he says he got to look at a mockup, and that “it’s very much Steve.” Although Pyra and Mythra function as one fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the characters will receive their own individual Amiibo statues. No release window is given for any of the other figures outside of Steve and Alex.

The Amiibo for the Fighter Pass 2 characters will likely be some of the last released for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Interestingly enough, there is no word of a Sora Amiibo, the game’s final character. With Sakurai alluding to all of the legal hoops the team had to jump through in order to license Sora from Disney, it’s possible that we may not get a figure for the Kingdom Hearts character.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

