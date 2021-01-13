New Cat Mario & Cat Peach Amiibo to launch with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury New and previous Amiibo will feature functionality in the Bowser's Fury content for Super Mario 3D World's Nintendo Switch release.

With the upcoming release of Super Mario 3D World on Nintendo Switch and the exciting Bowser’s Fury content coming along with the game, Nintendo is also gearing up to offer some new and interesting Amiibo to go with it. Cat Mario and Cat Peach Amiibo have been revealed to be coming on the same day as the Super Mario 3D World Switch launch and they (along with older Amiibo) will have functionality specifically for Bowser’s Fury.

Nintendo announced its Amiibo plans for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on its Twitter on January 13, 2021. Cat Mario and Cat Peach will be available on February 12, 2021, the same day as Super Mario 3D World on Switch. What’s more, these two and further Amiibo will have specific functionality when used with the Bowser’s Fury content new to the Switch release. Cat Mario will allow the player to turn him into an invincible White Cat Mario. Use of the Cat Peach Amiibo will cause power-up items to appear randomly.

All-new Cat Mario and Cat Peach #amiibo figures will also be releasing on 2/12, both bringing in-game enhancements to #SuperMario3DWorld + #BowsersFury! pic.twitter.com/gBRfclYazr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2021

Previous Amiibo that can be used include Bowser and Bowser Jr. Using the Bowser Amiibo will cause Fury Bowser to appear (the big scary kaiju-looking version of Bowser in the Bowser’s Fury content). Meanwhile, using the Bowser Jr. Amiibo will create a shockwave in-game to hit nearby enemies and blocks.

With a fresh Bowser’s Fury trailer having recently shown off a great deal of what’s coming in the new content, it’s exciting to see everything in store for players when Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches on February 12, 2021 on the Nintendo Switch.

As we get closer to the Super Mario 3D World release day, stay tuned for further news and updates regarding the game, and prepare to add Cat Mario and Cat Peach to your Amiibo collection on the same day!