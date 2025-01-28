New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 28, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. It’s kind of a feature palooza this week as previews, reviews, interviews, and more go up, and today was pack with the fruits of our labor. We hope you enjoyed because we have plenty more exciting content on the way. That said, all days must come to an end, and so too is this one. With that, we are shutting down this day of posting proper with another Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

In a fighting game soundtrack mood

Esaka in KOF 96 is a classic, but the arranged Korea theme from KOF 99 has to be one of my favorite fighting tracks of all time.

No thoughts, empty head, bleppin’ through life

That pupper is living the life. Good for it.

The handy list of why you weren’t healed

How many of these reasons have you either checked off or held someone accountable for in Marvel Rivals.

Rip and tear… but demurely?

Playing Doom 2016 with little to no aggression feels like a crime. It should probably be a crime.

Monkey Ball gets imposter syndrome

The Among Us has invaded Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble and no monkey is safe.

A wild time in gaming & pop culture

Doomguy, Eminem, Hatsune Miku, Hank Hill, and Godzilla, all in one place. Video games are great.

The Wilds await

We’re so close. Get your whetstones and explosive barrels ready.

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine January 28. We hope you’ve enjoyed our content. If you’d like to lend a hand, consider Shacknews Mercury where you can pitch it for just a dollar a month and more if you want. Want some more fun? Try on Shackpets for size! It’s a free app on iOS or Android where you can upload cute pet pics and take part in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. If that doesn’t suit your fancy, there’s also Bubbletron, where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-changing set of prompts. Can you find the ultimate valuation and get the day’s money hat?

Bubbletron values a start-up for a Cloud-Based Feng Shui Teleporter at $1,459,200,000,000.
Occasionally, I feel like my rooms need a bit more spiritual balance... but also I would like it brought to me in a convenient manner.
Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for stopping by. We’re happy to have you, and we’ll be back tomorrow with more exciting content!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

