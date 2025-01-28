Evening Reading - January 28, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. It’s kind of a feature palooza this week as previews, reviews, interviews, and more go up, and today was pack with the fruits of our labor. We hope you enjoyed because we have plenty more exciting content on the way. That said, all days must come to an end, and so too is this one. With that, we are shutting down this day of posting proper with another Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In a fighting game soundtrack mood

Esaka in KOF 96 is a classic, but the arranged Korea theme from KOF 99 has to be one of my favorite fighting tracks of all time.

No thoughts, empty head, bleppin’ through life

That pupper is living the life. Good for it.

The handy list of why you weren’t healed

How many of these reasons have you either checked off or held someone accountable for in Marvel Rivals.

Rip and tear… but demurely?

Bro 😭 I don't really care how people play games but this is hilarious. Bro is playing Doom like a tactical shooter. No way I'd ever post this pic.twitter.com/YWpSTWQssj — Kyle (@big_kale_) January 28, 2025

Playing Doom 2016 with little to no aggression feels like a crime. It should probably be a crime.

Monkey Ball gets imposter syndrome

🚨 Calling an emergency meeting! 🚨 The Crewmate from Among Us is now available as paid character DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble! Bananas turn to pizza slices as players channel their inner Impostor. 🍕 > https://t.co/4LqnqWkd3n pic.twitter.com/5NQ3McXTnp — SEGA (@SEGA) January 29, 2025

The Among Us has invaded Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble and no monkey is safe.

A wild time in gaming & pop culture

Doomguy, Eminem, Hatsune Miku, Hank Hill, and Godzilla, all in one place. Video games are great.

The Wilds await

The wait is over in just ONE month! Who's ready to hunt? ☝ pic.twitter.com/vNOnZYBTqI — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 28, 2025

We’re so close. Get your whetstones and explosive barrels ready.

And there you have it, Shackers. That's your Evening Reading for this fine January 28.

Occasionally, I feel like my rooms need a bit more spiritual balance... but also I would like it brought to me in a convenient manner.

Thanks for stopping by.