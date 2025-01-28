MLB The Show 25 launches in March and will skip last-gen consoles and Xbox Game Pass Elly De la Cruz, Paul Skenes, and Gunnar Henderson star as the cover athletes for MLB The Show 25.

San Diego Studio has pulled back the curtains on MLB The Show 25, the latest installment in its baseball sim series. This year’s game will be the first to skip last-gen consoles (PS4, Xbox One) and is due out on March 18.

A PlayStation Blog post gave us the first details about MLB The Show 25, primarily relating to its trio of cover stars. Elly De la Cruz (Cincinnati Reds), Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates), and Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles) grace the cover, marking the first time the series has featured multiple players on a single cover.



It’s also been confirmed that MLB The Show 25 will not be part of Xbox Game Pass (or any platform subscription services) in 2025. New entries in the franchise for the past several years have been available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, a rare occurrence for a Sony-published game. That will come to an end this year, as players on all platforms will need to buy the game outright in order to jump in.

MLB The Show 25 launches on March 18, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. You can expect to read more about it right here on Shacknews.