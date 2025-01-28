New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

MLB The Show 25 launches in March and will skip last-gen consoles and Xbox Game Pass

Elly De la Cruz, Paul Skenes, and Gunnar Henderson star as the cover athletes for MLB The Show 25.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
1

San Diego Studio has pulled back the curtains on MLB The Show 25, the latest installment in its baseball sim series. This year’s game will be the first to skip last-gen consoles (PS4, Xbox One) and is due out on March 18.

A PlayStation Blog post gave us the first details about MLB The Show 25, primarily relating to its trio of cover stars. Elly De la Cruz (Cincinnati Reds), Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates), and Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles) grace the cover, marking the first time the series has featured multiple players on a single cover.

The Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X covers of MLB The Show 25.

Source: PlayStation Studios

It’s also been confirmed that MLB The Show 25 will not be part of Xbox Game Pass (or any platform subscription services) in 2025. New entries in the franchise for the past several years have been available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, a rare occurrence for a Sony-published game. That will come to an end this year, as players on all platforms will need to buy the game outright in order to jump in.

MLB The Show 25 launches on March 18, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. You can expect to read more about it right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola