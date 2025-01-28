Exoborne is an extraction shooter set in a world of extreme climate change

Developer Sharkmob has imagined a dystopian future, one where necessities are scarce, and humanity will try and rally together to survive. Exoborne is an upcoming extraction shooter where squads will go on missions to gather supplies and complete various objectives across a ravaged world. However, while they'll be looking to survive against hostile men and machines, there may be nothing more dangerous awaiting players than the ravaged climate. Shacknews recently had an opportunity to journey into Exoborne's perilous lands.



Source: Sharkmob

Exoborne explores a near future where humanity hangs by the brink thanks to a greedy corporation that left behind a devastated climate. Rebirth, the planet's lead tech company, had set out to build massive towers to help ward off the consequences of climate change. However, the corporation went mad with power. On top of turning the towers against humanity, climate change wound up wrecking most of the world anyway. A small rebel force donning Rebirth's powerful Exo-Rig suits rises up from the ashes, calling themselves Reborn. This faction controls these powerful suits via implants forced on them by Rebirth. They'll look to use their suits to fight back against Rebirth while also trying to navigate the increasingly harrowing conditions of the outside world.

While it's possible to embark on solo missions in Exoborne, players are encouraged to jump into matchmaking and dive in with two other people. Three-person squads are far better equipped to deal with the dangers across the game's different stages, which vary in difficulty depending on the strength of the enemy AI. More advanced stages also feature layouts that can prove more harrowing to navigate, such as Sinkhole, which has most of the ground covered by fire and magma.

Speaking of natural hazards, Exoborne's primary attraction is teams of three navigating a dangerous world with ever-changing conditions. Anyone who sees calm, sunny weather shouldn't get too used to it. Conditions will frequently shift into something more dangerous, like heavy rain, lightning storms, or hurricane-level winds. The weather will make traversal more difficult, but the hearts of these storms can also hide some rare loot. It's up to players whether the rewards will outweigh the heavy risk. Conditions can likewise make combat tougher, as Exo-Rig kits will frequently attract lightning, which can take out a chunk of health.



Source: Sharkmob

While shooting and combat in Exoborne line up with similar games in the extraction shooter genre, traversal makes this game feel much more fun. A grappling hook allows for swift movement, even if it has a short cooldown timer and a limited range. Grappling can launch players a short distance and an attached parachute can let them glide and ride the wind to safety. Just make sure the wind is safe to ride. There were several instances where I tried to zip across a level quickly, only to get caught in a tornado and blown in an entirely different direction. While there's no fall damage, tornados will still inflict heavy damage, especially when combined with fire. Plus, there's little control over where you land if a tornado sweeps you up.

Prepping for these missions is a major part of the Exoborne experience. Different Exo-Rig suits offer unique abilities, like the Viper STR1's Blade Dash and the Kodiak OX1's Ground Slam. It's possible to equip these abilities with augments to make excursions a little easier, but beware, because going out fully equipped is always a gamble. Dying in the field means losing everything equipped, so players must think about whether it's worth risking a rare piece of equipment for a Sinkhole run.

Rebirth isn't the only hostile faction out in the wild, as bandits from two different gangs (the Nord and the Bodkin) will also fill the world and often shoot on sight. It's also important to note that there's a time limit in place for each excursion and extraction can lead to some intense encounters. Even if the extraction aircraft shows up, it's still possible to take hostile fire and die just before making it on board.

Exoborne isn't ready to release anytime soon, as Sharkmob is actively taking player feedback. During the preview session, developers noted feedback they already received, including criticism regarding the game's loot system. They'll continue to do so even as the game heads toward its next playtest. The Exoborne Playtest is set to run from February 12-17. The full game is coming soon to PC.

This preview is based on an early PC version played on-site at a press event held in Las Vegas, NV. Travel and lodging was provided by the developer.