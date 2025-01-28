New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tilted Towers returns in Fortnite OG Season 2

Fortnite's nostalgia-fueled mode continues its tour through beloved eras of the battle royale game this Friday.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Fortnite OG launched last December as a permanent mode in the battle royale game, allowing players to relive the game as it existed back in 2017. Naturally, Fortnite OG has its own seasons independent of the main game, which will take fans through the various iterations of Fortnite over the years. Season 2 has been officially dated for this Friday, and will see the addition of the beloved Tilted Towers.

Epic Games shared an image of the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 map on X this morning. New locations include Shifty Shafts, Snobby shores, and Tilted Towers. The latter of which has endured as Fortnite’s most iconic location and has seen numerous iterations over the years. Tilted Tower’s central location on the map and high volume of loot makes it a popular landing spot whenever it’s featured.

A screenshot of a street in Tilted Towers. The clocktower can be seen in the background.

Source: Epic Games

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 kicks off on Friday, January 31, 2025. In addition to Tilted Towers, it’ll bring new cosmetic items as well as weapons and loot that were featured in the original Season 2 back in 2017.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

