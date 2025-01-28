Dark and Darker Mobile's soft launch now includes USA Originally set to start its soft launch in Canada next week, Dark and Darker Mobile's launch will now include the United States.

Just last week, it was reported that Dark and Darker Mobile was set to take the fantasy extraction dungeon crawler to mobile devices, starting with Canada in a soft launch. However, the plan has changed a bit. Krafton and developer Bluehole have officially expanded the Dark and Darker Mobile soft launch to the United States as well, meaning USA players will also be able to get in on the action when the game lands in February 2025.

Dark and Darker Mobile’s developers shared details about the expanded soft launch on the game’s social media.

“Your voices have been heard!,” The devs wrote. “We’re excited to bring Dark and Darker Mobile's soft launch to the USA, joining Canada in this initial phase. The enthusiasm from our North American fans has propelled this expansion, and we eagerly anticipate your insights!”

With that, players can pre-register on iOS and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play, respectively, to get in on the action when the game comes on February 5, 2025.

It’s anyone’s guess as to why the Dark and Darker Mobile soft launch was confined to Canada in the first place. Perhaps it was licensing issues, certifications, or simply watching to see what actions the incoming presidency took regarding outside apps. Regardless, it looks like whatever issue was influencing the matter is no longer a factor. Dark and Darker Mobile will be hitting US devices at the same time as Canadian ones when the February release date hits.

With that in mind, stay tuned for plenty more Dark and Darker coverage by following the topic, right here at Shacknews.