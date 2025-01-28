New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Trump says Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok, wants to see a bidding war

Trump recently gave TikTok a 75-day extension to seek a buyer or face a ban in the United States.
One of President Donald Trump’s first moves after taking office last week was signing an Executive Order that gave TikTok owner ByteDance a 75-day extension to find a buyer for the popular video-based social media app. This week, Trump told reporters that Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok, and that he’d like to see a bidding war ignite over the app.

It was late Monday that President Trump informed reporters that Microsoft has been in negotiations with ByteDance regarding a potential TikTok acquisition, according to Reuters. Despite the President’s claims, Microsoft and ByteDance have declined to comment on the matter.

The TikTok logo on a digital screen.

Source: Getty Images

Trump also reportedly said that he’d like to see a bidding war between American companies over TikTok. It’s worth noting that nearly five years ago, when Trump initially proposed the idea of banning TikTok during his first term, Microsoft was one of the names in the running to acquire the app’s operations in the United States. However, ByteDance opted to reject Microsoft’s offer and enter a partnership with Oracle.

With Microsoft’s name in the fray, we’ll be watching closely to see if Trump gets the bidding war that he’s looking for. As we inch towards the latest deadline for a TikTok sale, count on Shacknews for the latest updates.

