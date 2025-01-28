WWE 2K25 game cover acknowledges Tribal Chief Roman Reigns The OTC graces two of three cover variants for the next entry in 2K and Visual Concepts' series of wrestling games.

Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have formally announced WWE 2K25, set for a March release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (Steam) platforms, as well as unveiled cover stars for three versions of the game.

The Standard Edition features Roman Reigns coiled to strike with his signature Superman Punch while his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, looks on in the background. The Deadman Edition, as you might expect, shows WWE Legend the Undertaker in his deadman attire. Finally, the Bloodline Edition features absolutely stunning artwork of the Bloodline family tree with members of Roman Reigns’ and Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline factions interwoven through the branches.

WWE 2K25’s Standard Edition will retail for $69.99, while the Deadman and Bloodline Editions will run $99.99 and $129.99, respectively. Both special editions include in-game content such as a season pass that grants access to post-launch DLC characters, cosmetics, and other items.

WWE 2K25’s Showcase mode returns, this time challenging you to recreate historic moments from the Bloodline saga, arguably the most compelling WWE storyline ever, and a narrative that’s been running for almost five years. “I am personally and professionally excited that the Original and Only Tribal Chief and the extended Anoa’i family are the focus of WWE 2K25,” Reigns said in a press release issued by 2K. “We’ve been building toward this moment for generations and I challenge players everywhere to show me and my Wiseman, Paul Heyman, what they’ve got, and prove they’re worthy of the attention of their Tribal Chief.”

2K also promises the largest roster ever with over 300 superstars including John Cena, Rhea Ripley, The Rock, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, CM Punk, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Jade Cargill, Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T, Ultimate Warrior, and Trish Stratus, according to the press release.

New features include The Island, a hub of interactive areas for you to explore; new match types such as the Underground Match and Bloodline Rules, improvements such as intergender wrestling, a feature fans have wanted for years; and more..

WWE 2K25 will release this March for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on Steam. Shacknews will offer more coverage of the game over the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more info.