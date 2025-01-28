Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 patch notes Here's what's new in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone in Black Ops 6 Season 2.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is kicking off Season 2 today across all three modes. Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone are all receiving new content and changes as part of the update. Here’s where you can find the patch notes.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies Season 2 patch notes



Source: Activision

Black Ops 6 Season 2 introduces a bounty hunter theme for the Multiplayer and Zombies modes. Among the added content is three new multiplayer maps in Bounty, Dealership, and Lifeline. Treyarch has also added new modes in Overdrive and Gun Game. A Valentine’s Day-themed mode will arrive in February.

There are four new guns in Multiplayer and Zombies, which can be unlocked through the Battle Pass and Event Pass: PPSh-41 (SMG), Cypher 091 (AR), Feng 82 (LMG), TR2 (Marksman Rifle). In Zombies, players can explore a new map, The Tomb. This map continues the Zombies storyline with new challenges and secrets.

The full patch notes for Zombies and Multiplayer detail every single change in the update.

Black Ops 6 Warzone Season 2 patch notes



Source: Activision

While Warzone isn’t receiving as significant of changes as the other two modes, there are still some key changes for the battle royale game. To keep things fresh, the developers have updated the locations of Buy Stations on the Urzikstan Map and refreshed the Gulag loadouts. These changes can be found in the Warzone patch notes, which also reveals the new Warzone playlist.

Those are the biggest changes in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 and where you can read the full patch notes. Stick with Shacknews for the biggest updates on what’s happening in Call of Duty.