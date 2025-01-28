New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 patch notes

Here's what's new in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone in Black Ops 6 Season 2.
Donovan Erskine
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is kicking off Season 2 today across all three modes. Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone are all receiving new content and changes as part of the update. Here’s where you can find the patch notes.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies Season 2 patch notes

A graphic showing off the highlights of the Season 2 update in Black Ops 6.

Source: Activision

Black Ops 6 Season 2 introduces a bounty hunter theme for the Multiplayer and Zombies modes. Among the added content is three new multiplayer maps in Bounty, Dealership, and Lifeline. Treyarch has also added new modes in Overdrive and Gun Game. A Valentine’s Day-themed mode will arrive in February.

There are four new guns in Multiplayer and Zombies, which can be unlocked through the Battle Pass and Event Pass: PPSh-41 (SMG), Cypher 091 (AR), Feng 82 (LMG), TR2 (Marksman Rifle). In Zombies, players can explore a new map, The Tomb. This map continues the Zombies storyline with new challenges and secrets.

The full patch notes for Zombies and Multiplayer detail every single change in the update.

Black Ops 6 Warzone Season 2 patch notes

A screenshot of the Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass.

Source: Activision

While Warzone isn’t receiving as significant of changes as the other two modes, there are still some key changes for the battle royale game. To keep things fresh, the developers have updated the locations of Buy Stations on the Urzikstan Map and refreshed the Gulag loadouts. These changes can be found in the Warzone patch notes, which also reveals the new Warzone playlist.

Those are the biggest changes in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 and where you can read the full patch notes. Stick with Shacknews for the biggest updates on what’s happening in Call of Duty.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

