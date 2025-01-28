CCP Games releases EVE Online 2025 roadmap, including Fanfest dates Fanfest will return to the Harpa Concern Hall in Reykjavík in 2025 and ticket sales opened today. More content is planned throughout the year.

The year 2025 marks 22 years since EVE Online launched, and CCP Games has plenty more planning in the cards to make this year another great one for its fans. The developers just released a 2025 roadmap for EVE Online content and events. That roadmap also just happens to include the returning EVE Fanfest. This year’s convention will return to Iceland in May. There are also updates and expansions planned throughout the year.

CCP Games revealed the 2025 roadmap for EVE Online this week. The roadmap starts out with a major content update named “Revenant” that will launch in Q1 2025, so before the end of April. Then, a summer expansion is planned around the time of EVE Fanfest 2025, which will go down in the Harpa Concern Hall in Reykjavík, Iceland. EVE Fanfest 2025 ticket sales have already opened for fans to be able to attend. Capsuleer Day is also planned in the Q2 season.

Source: CCP Games

In Q3, the EVE: The Alliance Tournament will take place, allowing various factions throughout the EVE community to put up their best pilots to compete for PLEX, SKINs, and glory in combat. It will begin with the Feeders tournament in the Fall Season and carry into further Alliance Tournament events in Q4. A winter expansion is also planned alongside the Winter Nexus Crimson Harvest events.

We spoke with CCP Games regarding its planned efforts in 2025, including Creative Director Bergur Finnbogason and Community Developer Peter Farrell, and they told us it’s a year of iteration over innovation, especially with the May update.

“We’ve been on super interesting journeys since we went back to expansions,” Finnbogason told us. “There’s been a lot of new content, and of course we’ve iterated on some, but the plan is add more depth to the systems we’ve already created rather than continually doing new things like we’ve been doing… Later in the year, we want to help players manifest their corporation culture and make space yours. More autonomy to our players, more ownership of the game to our community.”

“In previous years and previous expansions, we talked about building or rebuilding foundations of core systems,” Farrell told us. “As Bergur said, this is a year we’re building up instead of building wide. We had Equinox giving players more tools to tinker with and corporation projects getting even more advanced. There’s all this other cool stuff we’re going to tackle and I think players are going to really love it.”

With that said, it looks like CCP once again has ambitious plans for EVE this year. As we watch to see how the 2025 roadmap rolls out, stay tuned to the EVE Online topic for more coverage and updates.