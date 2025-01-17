New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 17, 2025

Close out the week with us here at Shacknews.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, Shacknews. Welcome back to another round of news, memes, and entertainment! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Treyarch has outlined some big changes set to hit Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ahead of Season 02.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is adding to its already-packed roster. Check out all the characters coming in the Hero of Justice Pack.

And check out the lineup for the big 25-year anniversary 25-hour livestream for The Sims.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

HEY YOU!

SORRY!

Rats within rats

They're not fuzzy... that we know of.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Now that Awesome Games Done Quick has come to a close, the Hotfix is back! And, boy, is it ever back with something weird. You'd look at this thumbnail and assume that it's a video featuring Super Mario 64 and Stardew Valley runs back-to-back. No, silly. This is a combined archipelago randomizer!

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Hear from Bill Belichick about the Charles Barkley play that the Patriots used to run for Gronk... and then watch the Inside the NBA crew try to run it themselves.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Penta has a new home!

Tonight in video game music

Let's continue through MAGFest with a performance from Tumbao Multiplayer.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for January and the first official one for 2025! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Hello, Meet Lola