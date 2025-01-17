Shack Together 047 - Nintendo Switch 2 Announced, Civ 7, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, feat. Greg Burke

Welcome to episode 47 of Shack Together! Our gaming adventures continue as I wrap up Astrobot with a decidedly above average score and subsequently dive into Yakuza Kiwami, while Greg Burke joins us to share his continued thoughts on Marvel Rivals. John's been splitting time between Marvel Rivals, Fortnite Ballistic, and completing God of War Ragnarök, while Asif maintains his ever-eclectic mix of Disco Elysium, F-Zero, Balatro, and (you guessed it) Marvel Rivals.

Today's show, however, is dominated by the recent Nintendo Switch 2 announcement. We dive deep into the reveal, discussing our expectations for the launch lineup (including potential titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Silksong, and Metaphor ReFantazio), backward compatibility concerns, and our hopes and fears for Nintendo's next generation of gaming.

In Story Time, we cover a range of news including hands-on previews of Civilization 7 and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, AGDQ 2025's impressive fundraising total, and Sony's intriguing AI player input lag patent. We also discuss the upcoming Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo release and TikTok's preparation for potential USA server shutdowns. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

