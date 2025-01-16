New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo teases new Mario Kart game for Switch 2

We got a glimpse at what appears to be the next Mario Kart during the Switch 2 reveal.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
4

The Nintendo Switch 2 announcement trailer was focused primarily on the hardware itself, but we did get a light tease at one of the first exclusive games for the new console. The next game in the Mario Kart series appeared to be teased very briefly at the end of the Switch 2 trailer.

It’s at the tail-end of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer that we see the console running a Mario Kart game in both Handheld and TV modes. Given that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has concluded its DLC run and that the game in the trailer features a never-before-seen track, we assume this is the next installment in the Mario Kart series.

A new Mario Kart game for the Switch 2 makes perfect sense given the fact that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe holds the lofty title of being the best-selling game on the Switch.

Nintendo is keeping its lips sealed on other upcoming Switch 2 games until the dedicated Direct on April 2. However, the company reaffirmed that players will be able to enjoy physical and digital Switch games on the Switch 2 via backwards compatibility.

