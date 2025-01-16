Is the Nintendo Switch 2 backward compatible? The Switch 2 is finally more than just rumor, and we are starting to learn all about it.

After much speculation, rumor, and seemingly endless leaks, we are finally getting some real information on the Nintendo Switch 2, and it's exciting stuff. In a first-look trailer, Nintendo has shown us the new Joy-Cons, the console itself, some close-up details of the hardware, and some very exciting news about backward compatibility.

Is the Switch 2 backward compatible?

Source: Nintendo of America

Yes, the Nintendo Switch 2 will play not just games exclusive to the new device but also physical and digital versions of Nintendo Switch games. Nintendo clearly knew this was a burning question, as they have made it a major part of their first-look trailer. Great news for my fellow Astral Chain fans, as the game can now come with us to our new devices.

They do include a disclaimer that certain titles may not be supported or fully compatible and that details will be shared at a later date. If I had to guess, I would assume these may be things that use dedicated controllers, like Ring Fit Adventure, as those new controller connections don't appear to be compatible with the old hardware. There will be a Nintendo Direct all about the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2nd, so you can expect to get many more details then.

This is a fantastic move for Nintendo, as it allows people to jump on the new hardware instantly and not leave their entire library of games behind them. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we try to gather up all the information we can on the upcoming Switch 2.