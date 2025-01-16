New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nintendo Switch 2 officially revealed

The Switch 2 will get a full Direct on April 2.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
14

Nintendo has finally provided the first look at the Switch 2. The successor to the 2017 hybrid console features a similar design with a larger display, rearranged buttons and speakers, and Joy-Cons that attach magnetically. The Nintendo Switch 2 is due out this year.

The first trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 dropped this morning. It focuses almost exclusively on the hardware, showing the changes made from the predecessor. Instead of sliding the Joy-Cons on a vertical track, they now snap on and off the sides of the tablet. The console is primarily black, with a red and blue trim under the analog sticks and on the Joy-Cons.

Nintendo reaffirmed that the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with physical and digital games from the Switch. However, some Switch games will not be compatible with Switch 2.

Nintendo did not announce any new games with the Switch 2 reveal, but the company seemingly teased a new Mario Kart game at the end of the trailer. A Switch 2 Direct is coming on April 2, 2025, with hands-on experiences around the world to follow.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 16, 2025 5:48 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Nintendo Switch 2 officially revealed

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 16, 2025 5:10 AM

      Switch 2 officially revealed

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1CbhpKC6SE
      https://www.eurogamer.net/its-official-nintendo-switch-2-revealed-after-months-of-waiting

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 16, 2025 5:12 AM

        Direct on Feb 4.

      • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 16, 2025 5:19 AM

        Looks neat. No specs or price yet.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 16, 2025 5:26 AM

          Yes, the only confirmation this gives is
          - Larger screen
          - Joy Con that click on rather than slide on
          - Better kickstand (covers enter body)
          - Nearly full BC with physical and digital Switch games
          - Will continue to use NS Online service

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 16, 2025 5:23 AM

        My body has shifted into “readiness” mode

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 16, 2025 5:45 AM

        Release date?

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 16, 2025 5:47 AM

          I think it’s going to be June, they are doing events on April and May to show it

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 16, 2025 5:50 AM

        A little sad to see them going with the all black "grown up" styling as opposed to something more fun and iconic. But it is pretty slick looking!

      • bozer legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 16, 2025 5:51 AM

        Unless it does 4K, i see no reason to get this. Am I wrong? Is the screen even OLED? Should have called it switch pro maybe. This will presumably be around for another ten years

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 16, 2025 5:52 AM

          it's iterative, for sure - but i don't think anyone wanted another wii-u.

          i'm interested in the hardware capability. it'll be nice to have a console running an nvidia gpu, at least.

          • bozer legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 16, 2025 7:21 AM

            True indeed. But outside of 4K and non-stick drift, what’s the reason to upgrade? It has to be able to do 4K right? That would get me to upgrade. Not like that Mario Kart 9 couldn’t work on current Switch.

        • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 16, 2025 5:53 AM

          I am thinking switch 2 will have exclusives out the whazoo on launch

          • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 16, 2025 6:04 AM

            I really hope Metroid Prime 4 isn’t exclusive

            • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 16, 2025 6:06 AM

              It was announced for current switch so no

            • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 16, 2025 6:59 AM

              It wouldn't surprise me. They rebooted development, so why not build it for Switch 2 from the ground up?

          • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 16, 2025 6:07 AM

            they show MK9 on this video right? Kong has a new design.

        • jim bone
          reply
          January 16, 2025 8:35 AM

          between architectural and raw performance upgrades it should practically speaking be like 10x faster than the original switch.

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        January 16, 2025 6:10 AM

        Hope we get a new 3D Mario out of this launch. Been a while since Odyssey came out.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 16, 2025 6:13 AM

        “Analysts say Nintendo suppliers are ready to ship 20 million units in first year, a pace much higher than that of Switch, PS4 and PS5”

        https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-01-16/nintendo-to-unveil-next-generation-switch-2-in-april

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 16, 2025 6:14 AM

          sounds like 399 USD/EUR

    • Scannerbarkly
      reply
      January 16, 2025 5:50 AM

      Now that we have an official reveal I shall allow myself to get upon the hype train.

Hello, Meet Lola