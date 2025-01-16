Nintendo Switch 2 officially revealed The Switch 2 will get a full Direct on April 2.

Nintendo has finally provided the first look at the Switch 2. The successor to the 2017 hybrid console features a similar design with a larger display, rearranged buttons and speakers, and Joy-Cons that attach magnetically. The Nintendo Switch 2 is due out this year.

The first trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 dropped this morning. It focuses almost exclusively on the hardware, showing the changes made from the predecessor. Instead of sliding the Joy-Cons on a vertical track, they now snap on and off the sides of the tablet. The console is primarily black, with a red and blue trim under the analog sticks and on the Joy-Cons.

Nintendo reaffirmed that the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with physical and digital games from the Switch. However, some Switch games will not be compatible with Switch 2.

Nintendo did not announce any new games with the Switch 2 reveal, but the company seemingly teased a new Mario Kart game at the end of the trailer. A Switch 2 Direct is coming on April 2, 2025, with hands-on experiences around the world to follow.