Sony files patent regarding use of AI tech to anticipate player input & reduce lag
Rollback netcode, but for all PlayStation online gaming?
Sony has filed an interesting new patent this week that will utilize AI technology to try to reduce lag in gaming. The patent specifically focuses on AI to predict player inputs via a camera and study of their behavior. If it can learn about the player and their interactions, it may be able to reduce lag in online games.
Sony’s latest patent was filed and published late in 2024, but was discovered just recently, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz. The pantent, numbered WO2025010132 and named Timed Input/Action Release, goes into detail about the use of AI to learn player behavior and predict inputs before they even happen through machine learning, as shared below:
The system sounds suspiciously like rollback netcode in fighting games with an AI twist. For those who don’t know, a fighting game with rollback netcode anticipates player action and on-screen flow of information in real-time, leading to what should be a cleaner online match experience. If the players deviate from expectation, the game “rolls back” to the place where the misstep occurred to correct it and the match moves on. It’s hard to say if that is the foundation of this new AI-based patent, but it sounds almost too similar to be a coincidence. After all, rollback netcode has been a popular form of online connectivity in the likes of Guilty Gear Strive, Street Fighter 6, and Tekken 8.
It's hard to say how well this philosophy can be applied to other genres of games because we haven't really seen rollback netcode outside of fighting games. That said, if Sony can pull off what rollback does for those games in other genres, that seems well worth watching. Stay tuned for further updates and news.
After reading the patent, it definitely seems like Sony is trying to build a rollback netcode system for all of its online gaming. AI predicts your behavior and attempts to anticipate your input. If it's wrong, it goes back to a correct state. We haven't seen much of this outside of fighting games, so interested to see how it turns out.
Your comment reads like a random poster engaging with the author of the article. That you do this on almost all your articles also makes it seem like you’re trying to make the comments seem busier than they are. It all feels a bit disingenuous even if you’re not trying to be. If you had more commentary to make about the subject, why wasn’t it in your article?
Because it's a news article and not an opinion piece. And no, I don't do it on all articles. Just the ones I feel like talking about. It's straight-up just sharing an opinion and inviting others to the conversation on the chat system that is there for everyone involved. If it comes off disingenuous, that is not the intention, but also I just feel like talking about this stuff because it's interesting to me.
And to be fair in kind, your examples are from 2008 and 2014. I came on in 2019. And I've never seen any of my other colleagues do that. But also to Rumpo's point, my handle is in my author bio. It was never a secret who I am. Again, I literally just feel like talking about Sony inventing some weird AI rollback system because I'm a fighting game fanatic and I thought, "Oh, did other folks see what they're building here? Looks familiar." But yes, I am that guy.
You do realize that TJ's handle (JohnnyChugs) is in his author bio. There's no attempt to hide who he is. You saying he needs to update his author bio suggests you didn't take the time to read it before criticizing him.
And no, his author bio hasn't changed in some time. Source: Guy who updates and edits author bios.
I do realize that, hence my question. My confusion lied in the way his reply sounds like someone commenting on an article they’ve read, not the author sharing his personal opinion on the news piece.
I wasn’t criticizing him at all, I asked him a question. If I hadn’t read the author bio as you suggest, how would i have thought to mention it in my question? I would guess most readers read the news article but probably not the author bio, so it’s fair to not pick up on the connection at first glance.
I really don’t understand where your angry tone is coming from. Can you explain why you are reacting so aggressively?
