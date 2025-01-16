New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Switch 2 to get special Nintendo Direct in April 2025

The April Nintendo Direct will focus on showing off Nintendo Switch 2 details and games.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

It’s a grand day for Nintendo fans as we got the official reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2. More than that, we got a few details about what’s coming next and the promise of a Nintendo Direct that will focus entirely on it. The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release sometime in 2025, but a Direct presentation in April 2025 will show us more details of what it can do and what we’ll be playing when it comes out and beyond.

Nintendo revealed the details of its Nintendo Direct presentation for the Nintendo Switch 2 at the end of the reveal trailer. On April 2, 2025, Nintendo will host a Direct where the Switch 2 is the entire subject. It’s likely we’re going to learn about the new console’s capabilities and features, but given that we saw what looked like a new Mario Kart, some game reveals for the Switch 2 are also likely in the cards.

Nintendo Direct dated for April 2, 2025, focusing on the Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 will get a special Nintendo Direct presentation on April 2, 2025.
Source: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2’s reveal has been a long time coming. It felt like one of the most obvious things coming for a long time, but Nintendo has done everything in its power to keep the word mum until it was appropriate. Now that it’s out in the open and we’ve had our first official look, it’s good to know what’s coming next from Nintendo and when we’ll learn more.

There were a lot of details even in the small reveal trailer for Nintendo Switch 2, and plenty more are on the way. Stay tuned to the Nintendo Switch 2 topic for more news and updates as they drop.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola