Switch 2 to get special Nintendo Direct in April 2025 The April Nintendo Direct will focus on showing off Nintendo Switch 2 details and games.

It’s a grand day for Nintendo fans as we got the official reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2. More than that, we got a few details about what’s coming next and the promise of a Nintendo Direct that will focus entirely on it. The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release sometime in 2025, but a Direct presentation in April 2025 will show us more details of what it can do and what we’ll be playing when it comes out and beyond.

Nintendo revealed the details of its Nintendo Direct presentation for the Nintendo Switch 2 at the end of the reveal trailer. On April 2, 2025, Nintendo will host a Direct where the Switch 2 is the entire subject. It’s likely we’re going to learn about the new console’s capabilities and features, but given that we saw what looked like a new Mario Kart, some game reveals for the Switch 2 are also likely in the cards.

The Nintendo Switch 2’s reveal has been a long time coming. It felt like one of the most obvious things coming for a long time, but Nintendo has done everything in its power to keep the word mum until it was appropriate. Now that it’s out in the open and we’ve had our first official look, it’s good to know what’s coming next from Nintendo and when we’ll learn more.

There were a lot of details even in the small reveal trailer for Nintendo Switch 2, and plenty more are on the way.