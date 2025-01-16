New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA Sports College Football 26 coming this summer

College Football is seemingly joining EA's line-up of annualized sports franchises.
Donovan Erskine
EA Sports
Last year brought the anticipated return of EA Sports College Football, formerly known as NCAA. After releasing to positive reviews and strong sales, don’t expect another multi-year gap between College Football games. EA Sports College Football 26 is set to take the field this summer.

Electronic Arts confirmed EA Sports College Football 26 in a post on X this morning. “We said this place would be full again – thanks to our players, athletes, and fans for filling the house with us,” the studio wrote. “Let’s keep that kick off energy going ‘til College Football 26 drops this summer.”

With this, it seems likely that the College Football series will join the likes of Madden NFL, NHL, and FC as EA-published sports franchises that release on a yearly cadence.

EA Sports College Football 25 launched in August of last year and was followed by Madden the next month. It’s likely that we’ll see a similar release window for College Football 26.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

