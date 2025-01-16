EA Sports College Football 26 coming this summer College Football is seemingly joining EA's line-up of annualized sports franchises.

Last year brought the anticipated return of EA Sports College Football, formerly known as NCAA. After releasing to positive reviews and strong sales, don’t expect another multi-year gap between College Football games. EA Sports College Football 26 is set to take the field this summer.

Electronic Arts confirmed EA Sports College Football 26 in a post on X this morning. “We said this place would be full again – thanks to our players, athletes, and fans for filling the house with us,” the studio wrote. “Let’s keep that kick off energy going ‘til College Football 26 drops this summer.”

We said this place would be full again – thanks to our players, athletes, and fans for filling the house with us.



Let’s keep that kick off energy going ‘til College Football 26 drops this summer 😉 pic.twitter.com/6lbfS1zAsd — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) January 16, 2025

With this, it seems likely that the College Football series will join the likes of Madden NFL, NHL, and FC as EA-published sports franchises that release on a yearly cadence.

EA Sports College Football 25 launched in August of last year and was followed by Madden the next month. It’s likely that we’ll see a similar release window for College Football 26.