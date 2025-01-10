New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones lead D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 nominations

All three games have six nominations at the annual Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences awards show.
Ozzie Mejia
The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences
1

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has announced the nominees for the upcoming D.I.C.E. Awards show. This is the 28th incarnation of AIAS' prestigious award show honoring the best games released in 2024. Over 60 games have been nominated for awards, but three have tied for the most nominations: Team Asobi's Astro Bot, Arrowhead Game Studios' Helldivers 2, and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are all nominated for Game of the Year. They are joined by Black Myth: Wukong and Balatro, the latter of which became the first triple crown year-end award winner here at Shacknews, having won honors for Modojo @ Shacknews Mobile Game of the Year, Indie Game of the Year, and Game of the Year.

Here is the full list of nominees for this year's D.I.C.E. Awards, taken from the AIAS website:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Neva
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • 1000xRESIST - Watcher
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones
  • INDIKA - Indika
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Frostpunk 2
  • Helldivers 2
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes the Deep
Indiana Jones, Gina, and a chart in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Source: Xbox

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Astro Bot
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Action Game of the Year

  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade

Adventure Game of the Year

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Animal Well
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Astro Bot being shoved across a platform
Astro Bot
Source: PlayStation

Family Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Cat Quest III
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Blazing Strike
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
  • Tekken 8
  • Underdogs

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 24
  • MotoGP 24
  • Night-Runners Prologue

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA SPORTS College Football 25
  • EA SPORTS FC 25
  • MLB The Show 24
  • NBA 2K25

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Balatro
  • Caves of Qud
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • Satisfactory

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Skydance's Behemoth
  • Starship Home
  • Underdogs

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Escaping Wonderland
  • Skydance's Behemoth
  • Underdogs

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Grunn
  • INDIKA
  • Mouthwashing

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Balatro
  • Halls of Torment
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Paper Trail
  • Wuthering Waves
Firing at hostile aliens in Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Source: PlayStation

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • UFO 50

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Animal Well
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Riven
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 will take place on Thursday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m. PT/11:00 p.m. ET from the Aria Resort in Las Vegas, NV. The show will be streamed live on IGN's YouTube channel.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

