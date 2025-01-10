Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones lead D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 nominations
All three games have six nominations at the annual Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences awards show.
The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has announced the nominees for the upcoming D.I.C.E. Awards show. This is the 28th incarnation of AIAS' prestigious award show honoring the best games released in 2024. Over 60 games have been nominated for awards, but three have tied for the most nominations: Team Asobi's Astro Bot, Arrowhead Game Studios' Helldivers 2, and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are all nominated for Game of the Year. They are joined by Black Myth: Wukong and Balatro, the latter of which became the first triple crown year-end award winner here at Shacknews, having won honors for Modojo @ Shacknews Mobile Game of the Year, Indie Game of the Year, and Game of the Year.
Here is the full list of nominees for this year's D.I.C.E. Awards, taken from the AIAS website:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Neva
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- The Plucky Squire
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- 1000xRESIST - Watcher
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones
- INDIKA - Indika
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Frostpunk 2
- Helldivers 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 1000xRESIST
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Action Game of the Year
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
Adventure Game of the Year
- 1000xRESIST
- Animal Well
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Family Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest III
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Fighting Game of the Year
- Blazing Strike
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- Tekken 8
- Underdogs
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 24
- MotoGP 24
- Night-Runners Prologue
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Balatro
- Caves of Qud
- Frostpunk 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Satisfactory
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Skydance's Behemoth
- Starship Home
- Underdogs
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Escaping Wonderland
- Skydance's Behemoth
- Underdogs
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Grunn
- INDIKA
- Mouthwashing
Mobile Game of the Year
- Balatro
- Halls of Torment
- Monument Valley 3
- Paper Trail
- Wuthering Waves
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- UFO 50
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- 1000xRESIST
- Animal Well
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Riven
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
The D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 will take place on Thursday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m. PT/11:00 p.m. ET from the Aria Resort in Las Vegas, NV. The show will be streamed live on IGN's YouTube channel.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones lead D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 nominations