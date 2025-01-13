New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo gets March 2025 retail release window

Nintendo has narrowed the window in which users can pick up its alarm clock from partnered retailers.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Nintendo
1

Nintendo turned heads late last year when it announced that it would be releasing new hardware. Not in the form of a new console, however. That's not set to be revealed for some time. No, the new hardware came in the form of an alarm clock, one that would initially be sold online to Nintendo Switch Online members and to anybody lucky enough to find one at Nintendo New York. However, that exclusivity window for Nintendo Switch Online users appears to be coming to an end, as Nintendo officially announced that Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo would make its way to retailers in just a few short months.

"Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo will be available in stores at participating retailers in March 2025, no Nintendo Switch Online membership required," reads the post on the Nintendo of America X (formerly Twitter) account.

For those unaware of what this is, Alarmo is Nintendo's foray into the world of digital alarm clocks. This interactive clock allows users to wake up to animations, sounds, and characters from a handful of Nintendo hits, including Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure. A December update added sounds and animations from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Additional updates are planned for the future. Our review found it delightfully quirky, if somewhat flawed. With that said, it still managed to win honors for Shacknews Best Hardware of 2024.

Nintendo did not provide more specific details regarding Alarmo's retail release. Expect to see it at various partnered retailers like Best Buy, Target, and others. It'll hit store shelves sometime this March.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

