Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo gets March 2025 retail release window Nintendo has narrowed the window in which users can pick up its alarm clock from partnered retailers.

Nintendo turned heads late last year when it announced that it would be releasing new hardware. Not in the form of a new console, however. That's not set to be revealed for some time. No, the new hardware came in the form of an alarm clock, one that would initially be sold online to Nintendo Switch Online members and to anybody lucky enough to find one at Nintendo New York. However, that exclusivity window for Nintendo Switch Online users appears to be coming to an end, as Nintendo officially announced that Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo would make its way to retailers in just a few short months.

Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo will be available in stores at participating retailers in March 2025, no Nintendo Switch Online membership required. Available while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/qhVo0NMKjx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2025

"Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo will be available in stores at participating retailers in March 2025, no Nintendo Switch Online membership required," reads the post on the Nintendo of America X (formerly Twitter) account.

For those unaware of what this is, Alarmo is Nintendo's foray into the world of digital alarm clocks. This interactive clock allows users to wake up to animations, sounds, and characters from a handful of Nintendo hits, including Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure. A December update added sounds and animations from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Additional updates are planned for the future. Our review found it delightfully quirky, if somewhat flawed. With that said, it still managed to win honors for Shacknews Best Hardware of 2024.

Nintendo did not provide more specific details regarding Alarmo's retail release. Expect to see it at various partnered retailers like Best Buy, Target, and others. It'll hit store shelves sometime this March.