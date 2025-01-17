New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Supreme Court upholds law to ban TikTok unless a sale happens imminently

ByteDance has until Sunday to sell the U.S. operations of TikTok or be banned in the country.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

The lengthy saga of the United States Government vs TikTok may soon be coming to an end. This morning, the Supreme Court upheld a federal law that will ban TikTok on January 19th unless owner ByteDance divests from the company.

Today was the last major chance for TikTok to avoid a ban in America, but that won’t be happening. In its unanimous decision, the Supreme Court cited the app’s ties to China as a major concern for national security. While ByteDance could technically still sell off its U.S. TikTok operations by Sunday to avoid a ban, the Associated Press reports that the company is not close to a deal with any potential buyers.

The TikTok logo on a white background

The ban of TikTok will come at an interesting time, as January 19 will be President Joe Biden’s final day in office. He will be succeeded the following day by Donald Trump, who said he will find a solution to keep TikTok available in America.

If and when TikTok is banned, it won’t be automatically deleted from phones and other devices in the United States. Instead, it’ll be removed from digital storefronts, and the lack of updates will eventually render the app unusable.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola