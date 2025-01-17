Deadlock launches four new characters in public build Holliday, Calico, Vyper, and The Magnificent Sinclair are now available to play for all players in Deadlock.

As we head deeper into 2025, Valve’s third-person shooter MOBA, Deadlock, has received a substantial update in its public beta. Four new characters have come to the game, and with them comes all sorts of new moves, abilities, and composition opportunities. What’s more, Holliday, Calico, Vyper, and The Magnificent Sinclair can be played by anyone. There’s no need to buy the new characters.

Valve updated Deadlock with the latest characters this week, alongside a Steam Developer Blog post talking a little bit about all of them.

Holliday is Deadlock's new Western-themed gunslinger.

Source: Valve

Holliday is a Western-style gunslinger with a revolver. She can roll out a powder keg in front of her and shoot it to do explosive damage to enemies and pop them up. She can also hit head shots that do extra damage and slow enemies.

Vyper is Deadlock's new poison-based gunner.

Source: Valve

Vyper is a reptilian humanoid with a machinegun, but poison is her weapon of choice. She can use her slide to slink around the ground and maneuver around enemies quickly, but she can also unleash slowing daggers, damage-over-time poison, and a stunning bola to keep her foes locked down.

Calico is Deadlock's new cat enthusiast assassin.

Source: Valve

Calico is an assassin with a fancy feline named Ava. While Calico is built to do damage quickly from the shadows, unleashing slashes and cluster bombs, she can also shift into Ava, the cat, and become a very hard target to hit, making for easy getaways under pressure.

The Magnificent Sinclair is Deadlock's new tricky magician character.

Source: Valve

Finally, The Magnificent Sinclair is a master of magic and trickery. He can create a spectral assistant that allows him to trip enemies up and augment his damage against them. If they fight back, he can even change them into a harmless rabbit for a time. Finally, The Magnificent Sinclair can make opponents’ ultimate attacks his own, stealing from an opponent and unleashing that power on their friends.

All of these characters bring unique niches to Deadlock, which continues to enjoy a wealth of attention in the MOBA scene. Stay tuned to the Deadlock topic for further updates and details.