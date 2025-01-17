Square Enix Cafe in Akihabara, Japan to close in March The Square Enix Cafe in Shinjuku will remain in business.

The Square Enix Cafes in Japan have been dream destinations for fans of Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and other popular games from the legendary publisher. Unfortunately, the oldest of the two cafes, located in Akihabara, will close its doors in March.

The Square Enix Cafe in Akihabara, Japan announced its upcoming closure in a statement this morning. “There are no words to express my gratitude for all the support you have shown us thus far.” The store’s final day of business will be March 31, 2025.



Source: Trip Advisor

The company did confirm that the Square Enix Cafe in Shinjuku, which also doubles as a goods shop, will remain open. The Square Enix Cafe in Akihabara opened on October 1, 2016. In its nearly nine years of service, the cafe held many events and promotions that tied into new video game releases from Square Enix.