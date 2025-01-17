New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Square Enix Cafe in Akihabara, Japan to close in March

The Square Enix Cafe in Shinjuku will remain in business.
Donovan Erskine
The Square Enix Cafes in Japan have been dream destinations for fans of Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and other popular games from the legendary publisher. Unfortunately, the oldest of the two cafes, located in Akihabara, will close its doors in March.

The Square Enix Cafe in Akihabara, Japan announced its upcoming closure in a statement this morning. “There are no words to express my gratitude for all the support you have shown us thus far.” The store’s final day of business will be March 31, 2025.

The interior of the Square Enix Cafe in Akihabra, with a counter to order from and two levels of dining areas.

The company did confirm that the Square Enix Cafe in Shinjuku, which also doubles as a goods shop, will remain open. The Square Enix Cafe in Akihabara opened on October 1, 2016. In its nearly nine years of service, the cafe held many events and promotions that tied into new video game releases from Square Enix.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

