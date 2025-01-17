Dark and Darker Mobile soft launches in Canada, will release globally this year The developers have specified that there is no restriction on access from other countries, but will have servers worldwide when it officially launches later this year.

Dark and Darker Mobile has been in development under publisher Krafton and the developers at Bluehole since around 2023, but it looks like the mobile version of the popular fantasy extraction game is set to soft launch in the region of Canada. And while it won’t be region locked, Krafton and Bluehole are looking at a global launch sometime in the first half of 2025.

Krafton announced the details of Dark and Darker Mobile’s soft launch on the game’s social media this week. The game is starting its soft launch in the Canadian region on February 5, 2025. It will be downloadable on Android and Apple devices via Google Play and the Apple App Store respectively. After the soft launch, players can expect to learn more about the global launch in the months ahead, and it should be out in full, globally, before the end of June 2025 rolls around.

Dark and Darker caught us by surprise in 2023. Developed by IRONMACE, it has seen some issue with Nexon attempting to claim the developers used assets that were unapproved. IRONMACE fought off those allegations, but the game was delisted on Steam for a short while, so the developers relaunched it on its own client and platform. It has since come back to Steam and even went to the Epic Games Store as well, but Krafton and Bluehole have worked on the mobile version in place of IRONMACE.

With the mobile version getting its soft launch shortly, stay tuned to the Dark and Darker topic for more news and updates, right here at Shacknews.