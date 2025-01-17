Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 17: Assetto Corsa EVO hits the starting line

Things are still mostly quiet on the deals front for PC gaming. Those looking for something new to play can find some discounts out there, but they might have to do some digging. There's a nice Square Enix sale over at the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming still has some good 2K games, and GamesPlanet has the best from Capcom.
For this week, maybe consider taking a look at the new racing hotness. Assetto Corsa EVO has just hit Steam Early Access and there's a good introductory discount for those willing to jump in. Give this one a look and consider hitting the track.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Escape Academy - FREE until 1/23
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Death's Door - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/29)
- Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/18)
- Elite Dangerous - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Jurassic World Evolution - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Eastern Exorcist - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Pre-order] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Endling: Extinction is Forever - $9.89 (67% off)
- John Wick Hex - $3.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Monster Hunter Bundle and save more with the more items you buy. Select between Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Kit, Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit. Get 2 for $9.99 or get all 8 for $24.99.
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.88 (20% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.29 (61% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $14.09 (53% off)
- You Suck at Parking Complete Edition [Steam] - $3.09 (85% off)
Gamebillet
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.49 (26% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $35.99 (49% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [Steam] - $46.49 (22% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.95 (40% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $33.95 (43% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.95 (60% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $49.95 (41% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
Gamersgate
- Assetto Corsa EVO [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $20.39 (49% off)
- Squirrel with a Gun [Steam] - $11.69 (42% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
GamesPlanet
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Assetto Corsa EVO [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $36.61 (48% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest [Ubisoft] - $18.99 (73% off)
- Chants of Sennaar [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Monster Train - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Pumpkin Jack - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Moonscars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- The Outer Worlds - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- GRIP - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/19)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl - $4.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Hitman: Blood Money - $0.99 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JAN15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Steam][Pre-order] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Metro Awakening [Steam][VR headset required] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Assetto Corsa EVO [Steam Early Access] - $26.87 (33% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $27.41 (61% off)
- Penny’s Big Breakaway [Steam] - $17.42 (42% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $17.40 (83% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.23 (71% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $13.04 (57% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.80 (78% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Against the Storm, Jagged Alliance 3, Blasphemous 2, Beneath Oresa, Fort Solis, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Dordogne, and The Pegasus Expedition. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more to get Monster Hunter Rise (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). Pay $15 or more to also receive Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). Pay $20 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). Pay $25 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Truck Racer. Pay $5 or more to also receive FIA European Truck Racing Championship, V-Rally 4, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge. Pay $9 or more to also receive Monster Truck Championship, WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2. Pay $16 or more to also receive WRC Generations: The FIA WRC Official Game, Overpass 2, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Learning Factory, EXAPUNKS, while True: learn(), 7 Billion Humans, Human Resource Machine, SHENZHEN I/O, and TIS-100. These activate on Steam.
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Steam][Pre-order] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece [Steam] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $10.49 (85% off)
Steam
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Pre-order] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Assetto Corsa EVO [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Ready or Not - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lethal Company [Steam Early Access] - $6.49 (35% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
