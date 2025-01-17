Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 17: Assetto Corsa EVO hits the starting line

Things are still mostly quiet on the deals front for PC gaming. Those looking for something new to play can find some discounts out there, but they might have to do some digging. There's a nice Square Enix sale over at the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming still has some good 2K games, and GamesPlanet has the best from Capcom.

For this week, maybe consider taking a look at the new racing hotness. Assetto Corsa EVO has just hit Steam Early Access and there's a good introductory discount for those willing to jump in. Give this one a look and consider hitting the track.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Monster Hunter Bundle and save more with the more items you buy. Select between Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Kit, Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit. Get 2 for $9.99 or get all 8 for $24.99.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code JAN15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Against the Storm, Jagged Alliance 3, Blasphemous 2, Beneath Oresa, Fort Solis, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Dordogne, and The Pegasus Expedition. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Monster Hunter Rise (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). Pay $15 or more to also receive Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). Pay $20 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). Pay $25 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get Truck Racer. Pay $5 or more to also receive FIA European Truck Racing Championship, V-Rally 4, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge. Pay $9 or more to also receive Monster Truck Championship, WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2. Pay $16 or more to also receive WRC Generations: The FIA WRC Official Game, Overpass 2, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Learning Factory, EXAPUNKS, while True: learn(), 7 Billion Humans, Human Resource Machine, SHENZHEN I/O, and TIS-100. These activate on Steam.

Steam

