Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 17: PlayStation New Year Deals

The smoke is clearing from the big year-end sales, so there isn't a whole lot to pick up this weekend. PlayStation is getting things started with a New Year Deals sale, which can help catch you up to games like Unicorn Overlord, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and EA SPORTS College Football 25's Deluxe Edition.
With a lighter week, our recommendation goes to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, on sale across all three major console makers. We got a kick out of this game when it came out a year ago. We gave it honors for Most Overlooked Game. Don't let it keep slipping by you and give it a look.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- New Year Deals
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure Deluxe Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $35.99 (40% off)
- Metal Slug Tactics - $19.99 (20% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- INDIKA - $19.99 (20% off)
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus - $15.99 (20% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $21.99 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Teardown - $22.49 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $14.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation New Year Deals Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- NBA 2K25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $15.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $10.49 (85% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - $32.49 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $20.99 (70% off)
- Atomic Heart - $27.99 (60% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
Nintendo Switch
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $29.69 (67% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $1.99 (95% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $5.33 (80% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $4.34 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 17: PlayStation New Year Deals