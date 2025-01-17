Dragon Age: The Veilguard director Corinne Busche leaves BioWare
Though Busche leaves behind an 18-year career at EA, BioWare is reportedly otherwise unaffected.
It’s been a handful of months since Dragon Age: The Veilguard came out, but it sounds like one of its leads is ready to move on to something new. Corinne Busche, Game Director on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, has reportedly exited BioWare recently after an 18-year-long stint of working at Electronic Arts. At this time, BioWare is reported to be unaffected otherwise and will continue operations without Busche.
Busche’s exit from BioWare was reported via Eurogamer, which reportedly confirmed the exit with sources familiar alongside Jeff Grubb. Following confirmation, Busche herself claimed that the reason for her exit was the offer of a new RPG project outside of BioWare that she simply “couldn’t turn down.” The exit was on mutual terms and Busche stated that she accomplished what she wanted accomplish at BioWare with the launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Busche’s full statement to Eurogamer can be read below:
Dragon Age: The Veilguard was quite the ambitious adventure, and though it didn’t hit on every note, it did make for quite a worthy launch from BioWare in 2024. And so, it sounds like though Busche is leaving BioWare, we can certainly look forward her name being elsewhere in the gaming industry. As we watch to see what comes of this exciting new project, stay tuned to Shacknews for further news and updates.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Dragon Age: The Veilguard director Corinne Busche leaves BioWare