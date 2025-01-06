Evening Reading - January 6, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 2 here
- Nightdive Studios staff on its 2024, gaming at large & the studio's future
- Shacknews Top 24 Games of the Year 2024
- Shack Chat: What is your personal Game of the Year 2024?
- Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana review: Short, but sweet
- Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to LG TVs in 2025
- Resident Evil 4 remake has crossed over 9 million units sold
- Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls begins this week
- Microsoft intends to invest $80 billion in AI in 2025
- The Sonic film franchise has grossed $1 billion at the global box office
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
New year, new puzzles to enjoy!
Destiny 1 received an update?
There's no way it's getting remastered... right?
90s video games!
The YouTube algorithm pushed this into my feed. Did you grow up playing any of these?
Shark Tank pitches are wild
Neat seeing a doctor's perspective.
Let's learn about airports
Do you love them or hate them?
LegalEagle is suing Honey
What a whole situation.
Skyblivion is almost here
Might be time for another replay.
No taxes
the ultimate city.
Lawton gives his insight into Fogle's prison life
He's right, Fogle wouldn't last a second in a maximum security prison.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
