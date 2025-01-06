Evening Reading - January 6, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

New year, new puzzles to enjoy!

Destiny 1 received an update?

There's no way it's getting remastered... right?

90s video games!

The YouTube algorithm pushed this into my feed. Did you grow up playing any of these?

Shark Tank pitches are wild

Neat seeing a doctor's perspective.

Let's learn about airports

Do you love them or hate them?

LegalEagle is suing Honey

What a whole situation.

Skyblivion is almost here

Might be time for another replay.

No taxes

the ultimate city.

Lawton gives his insight into Fogle's prison life

He's right, Fogle wouldn't last a second in a maximum security prison.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.