Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to LG TVs in 2025 Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will soon be able to access Xbox Cloud Gaming on new LG Smart TVs this year.

With the tech convention extravaganza that is CES 2025 going on in Las Vegas this week, Microsoft and LG announced a new collaboration. In the company year, LG will begin integrating Xbox Cloud Gaming into its new LG Smart TVs, allowing Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to access their favorite Xbox games via Microsoft’s cloud-based streaming services.

Microsoft announced the collaboration with LG in an Xbox Wire post this week, sharing that the first LG Smart TVs with Xbox Cloud Gaming will be launching “later this year.”

This means Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play their games directly from the Xbox app on supported LG Smart TVs via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This gives players even more choice in how they enjoy their favorite games. Soon, players with LG Smart TVs will be able to explore the Gaming Portal for direct access to hundreds of games in the Game Pass Ultimate catalog, including popular titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and upcoming releases like Avowed (launching February 18, 2025).

This is a major move for Microsoft as it continues to develop and improve the features and services of Xbox Cloud Gaming in Beta with the help of Xbox Insiders. Cloud Gaming has already been made available on some mobile devices, VR headsets, and Apple and Windows PCs. Some Smart TVs were also already supported, but LG’s collaboration promises to expand that support to even further devices.

As we wait to see what kind of LG TVs will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and when, stay tuned for more updates on Xbox’s cloud-based gaming service right here at Shacknews.