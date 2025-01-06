New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to LG TVs in 2025

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will soon be able to access Xbox Cloud Gaming on new LG Smart TVs this year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Microsoft
1

With the tech convention extravaganza that is CES 2025 going on in Las Vegas this week, Microsoft and LG announced a new collaboration. In the company year, LG will begin integrating Xbox Cloud Gaming into its new LG Smart TVs, allowing Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to access their favorite Xbox games via Microsoft’s cloud-based streaming services.

Microsoft announced the collaboration with LG in an Xbox Wire post this week, sharing that the first LG Smart TVs with Xbox Cloud Gaming will be launching “later this year.”

This is a major move for Microsoft as it continues to develop and improve the features and services of Xbox Cloud Gaming in Beta with the help of Xbox Insiders. Cloud Gaming has already been made available on some mobile devices, VR headsets, and Apple and Windows PCs. Some Smart TVs were also already supported, but LG’s collaboration promises to expand that support to even further devices.

As we wait to see what kind of LG TVs will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and when, stay tuned for more updates on Xbox’s cloud-based gaming service right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola