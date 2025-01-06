The Sonic film franchise has grossed $1 billion at the global box office Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continued to deliver for the franchise, bringing in $336.3 million globally on its own.

It’s no secret that the Sonic the Hedgehog movies have been popular, but Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has catapulted Sega’s iconic character and his flicks over the $1 billion mark in gross sales worldwide. The movie came out in the middle of December and saw a great response immediately, making it another financially successful notch in the Sonic cinematic universe.

The official Sonic the Hedgehog social media account shared word of the impressive $1 billion global box office milestone for the franchise. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has had a particularly good run, itself bringing $211.5 million during its first week following its debut on December 20. It then went on to achieve $336.3 million globally, as shared by Eurogamer. The first and second Sonic the Hedgehog movies previously brought in about $725.2 million, with another $181 million coming in from home rentlals and streaming of the films.

Woo-hoo! The Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise zooms past $1 billion at the global box office! Thank you to the best fans in the world 💙💛❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/bf88J5etxt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) January 5, 2025

According to Variety, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 had a budget of $122 million, meaning that in just a little over two weeks, the movie has crushed its financial goals and then some. It no doubt helps that this is the film where they finally introduced Shadow the Hedgehog, as voiced by the impeccable Keanu Reeves, which had many fans buzzing about the film from the get-go.

With three successful movies and Sonic the Hedgehog 4 already confirmed and planned for a 2027 release, Sega’s investment into putting the Blue Blur on the silver screen is paying off handsomely. Stay tuned for more updates on Sonic the Hedgehog 4 as details drop.