New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The Sonic film franchise has grossed $1 billion at the global box office

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continued to deliver for the franchise, bringing in $336.3 million globally on its own.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Paramount Pictures
2

It’s no secret that the Sonic the Hedgehog movies have been popular, but Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has catapulted Sega’s iconic character and his flicks over the $1 billion mark in gross sales worldwide. The movie came out in the middle of December and saw a great response immediately, making it another financially successful notch in the Sonic cinematic universe.

The official Sonic the Hedgehog social media account shared word of the impressive $1 billion global box office milestone for the franchise. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has had a particularly good run, itself bringing $211.5 million during its first week following its debut on December 20. It then went on to achieve $336.3 million globally, as shared by Eurogamer. The first and second Sonic the Hedgehog movies previously brought in about $725.2 million, with another $181 million coming in from home rentlals and streaming of the films.

According to Variety, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 had a budget of $122 million, meaning that in just a little over two weeks, the movie has crushed its financial goals and then some. It no doubt helps that this is the film where they finally introduced Shadow the Hedgehog, as voiced by the impeccable Keanu Reeves, which had many fans buzzing about the film from the get-go.

With three successful movies and Sonic the Hedgehog 4 already confirmed and planned for a 2027 release, Sega’s investment into putting the Blue Blur on the silver screen is paying off handsomely. Stay tuned for more updates on Sonic the Hedgehog 4 as details drop.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola