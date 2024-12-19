New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 movie in the works for 2027 release

Paramount Pictures is already eyeing the next installment in its Sonic film series.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Paramount Pictures
1

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters this weekend, and Paramount Pictures is wasting no time keeping this franchise moving. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is in the works at the movie studio and is targeting a spring 2027 release window.

The news of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 came via a Variety report. Paramount Pictures and Sega are planning to have the fourth installment in the video game adaptation series in theaters in spring 2027, continuing the pattern of having these movies ready every couple of years or so.

Sonic and Tails on top of a biplane.

Source: Paramount Pictures

The Sonic movies have been cleaning up at the box office, with the first two films totaling $725.2 million. The third film is expected to open to over $55 million this weekend.

It’s currently unclear what characters and cast members will return for Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Paramount is also keeping the plot details close to the chest for now.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola