Sonic the Hedgehog 4 movie in the works for 2027 release Paramount Pictures is already eyeing the next installment in its Sonic film series.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters this weekend, and Paramount Pictures is wasting no time keeping this franchise moving. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is in the works at the movie studio and is targeting a spring 2027 release window.

The news of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 came via a Variety report. Paramount Pictures and Sega are planning to have the fourth installment in the video game adaptation series in theaters in spring 2027, continuing the pattern of having these movies ready every couple of years or so.



Source: Paramount Pictures

The Sonic movies have been cleaning up at the box office, with the first two films totaling $725.2 million. The third film is expected to open to over $55 million this weekend.

It’s currently unclear what characters and cast members will return for Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Paramount is also keeping the plot details close to the chest for now.