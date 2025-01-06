Microsoft intends to invest $80 billion in AI in 2025 The massive sum will go towards building out datacenters for training AI models, as well as deploying and improving global AI and cloud-based applications.

With 2025 kicking off, Microsoft has announced it plans to dedicate a massive $80 billion into growing and improving its AI technologies and applications. The group intends to invest this money into datacenter development, AI training, and improvement of its cloud-based and AI applications throughout the year.

Microsoft announced its plans for AI investment in 2025 in a blog post on the Microsoft website from President and Vice Chair Brad Smith. There, Smith laid out Microsoft’s plans and priorities for this investment, including which specific areas in which the money is planned to be spent.

In FY 2025, Microsoft is on track to invest approximately $80 billion to build out AI-enabled datacenters to train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications around the world. More than half of this total investment will be in the United States, reflecting our commitment to this country and our confidence in the American economy.

Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith shared details about the massive investment the company is making into AI and where the money will go.

Source: Reuters

Microsoft isn’t the only one going whole-hog on AI investment in 2025. As shared by The Register, Amazon also previously signaled it was set to spend around $75 billion in capital expenditure during the entirety of 2024, with more spending coming in 2025.

"The majority of it is for AWS and, specifically, the increased bumps here are really driven by generative AI," CEO Andy Jassy said on the matter.

With so much spending going into generative AI and various related technologies and applications, it looks like some of the biggest companies in the world are continuing to go all-in on the trend. As we wait to see where this leads, stay tuned for more updates on Microsoft and other AI-focused companies in 2025.