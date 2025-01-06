New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 2 here

The second day of Awesome Games Done Quick is underway with more than $130,000 raised for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

It's the start of another new year and that means it's time for the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. This year, GDQ is here to christen the first full week of 2025. Watch as the world's top speedrunners come together to blaze through some of the biggest games of the past and present as quickly as possible. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After one day, the runners have raised over $130,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. It's just a minor malfunction aboard the Astro Bot ship.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 2 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:

AGDQ 2025 Day 2 Schedule
Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:19 AM Pizza Possum Co-op Triple Crown - PC GrayGooGlitch, Alara 20:00
6:46 AM Peglin Any% Character Bidwar - PC BystanderTim 30:00:00
7:31 AM Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop Challenge Adventure - Mobile Peas 20:00
7:58 AM Rain World: Downpour Rivulet Story - PC ICED 47:00:00
8:52 AM Rabbids Go Home All Missions Race - PC Jaxler, vaen 55:00:00
10:02 AM UFO 50 Various Games Showcase - PC GrayGooGlitch, burst_error, Spooty, Python 50:00:00
10:59 AM Super Meat Boy Any% - PC shredberg 21:00
11:45 AM Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS SMC Any% No Auto - 3DS Charbunny 1:15:00
1:17 PM Sonic Origins Sonic & Knuckles, Amy & Tails, NG+ - PC SnowballSMB 42:00:00
3:00 PM Metroid Prime Any% Inbounds Race - Wii edzan, Vertigo 1:35:00
4:42 PM The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BONUS GAME) Any% 2 Players 1 Controller - Switch Player5, mikeysgone 33:00:00
5:30 PM Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare Any% - PC Rigi 1:00:00
6:45 PM Horizon Forbidden West NG+ Story - PS5 Bdud5 1:45:00
8:50 PM Yakuza Any% - PS3 BigNoNo 2:00:00
11:04 PM Shenmue Any% TimeSkip - PC Maxylobes 3:20:00
2:41 AM Beat Slayer Easy + Ult Kick - PC Amyrlinn 40:00:00
3:28 AM Pru the Pigeon Any% - PC swooce 16:00
3:53 AM Conquests of the Longbow Low% - PC Lemming 20:00
4:24 AM G-Saviour Any% - PS2 pmcTRILOGY 30:00:00
5:01 AM Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Beat the Game - NES DanTheVP 45:00:00
5:53 AM VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action NG+ Perfect Service (Console) - Switch a_variety_pack 35:00:00

10:02AM - UFO 50

UFO 50
Source: Mossmouth

This one's a little different than the standard GDQ run. A handful of runners are coming together to show off the best of UFO 50, last year's breakout collection of retro-styled games. Enjoy the tour and expect to see more of UFO 50 down the road at Games Done Quick.

3:00PM - Metroid Prime

Metroid Prime
Source: Nintendo

The classic Wii version of Metroid Prime is on display this year. This two-person race should get people excited for more Metroid action later in the week.

4:42PM - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Source: Nintendo

This is the first big bonus game incentive of the week and it's a good one. Breath of the Wild is a special game on its own, but imagine two players having to come together to manage it on a single controller. Watch as Player5 and mikeysgone coordinate to beat this Switch adventure in just 33 minutes.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 6, 2025 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 2 here

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 6:03 AM

      Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has raised $151,036 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the 2nd day and runs until the 12th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
      AGDQ 2025 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA and streamed online. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World, Gauntlet IV, Gimmick! 2 and Snake Rattle 'n' Roll, modern games such as Astro Bot, UFO 50, Alan Wake II and Sonic X Shadow Generations, and awful games such as Superman 64, Meegah Mem and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Info: https://gamesdonequick.com/marathons/cm06694cj010zw401cwatx1zo
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      Games & Merch: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/speedrunning-with-awesome-gdq https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
      Stats: https://gdqstats.com https://gdq.alligatr.co.uk/tracker/agdq25/
      Youtube & VODs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87VeDl0NeZJLKf0Zsdrl1ioA https://old.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/1huna41/agdq_vod_thread_2025/
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 6:04 AM

      Latest GDQ VODs:
      Pre-Show - Pre-Show - Live - Time: 00:30:00 - https://youtu.be/-LUZ2KDBsUk


      Pikmin - All Parts - Switch - Time: 01:00:49 - https://youtu.be/PSTmCDXtGZE


      Portal 2 - Single Player No SLA - PC - Time: 01:02:39 - https://youtu.be/2X48Ryg6NA8
      Portal 2 - Kaizo Community Maps was met


      Kirby Air Ride - City Trial Any% - Wii - Time: 00:57:06 - https://youtu.be/3-_EZLb37B4


      Mega Man X3 - Any% - SNES - Time: 00:41:28 - https://youtu.be/qLypvQmsJsA


      Ori and the Blind Forest - Randomizer World Tour 11 - PC - Time: 01:06:31 - https://youtu.be/5zRN1LvcLzw
      Ori and the Blind Forest - All Escapes was met


      Astro Bot - Any% - PS5 - Time: 02:12:26 - https://youtu.be/z23f-1uiYPg
      Astro Bot - Great Master Challenge was met
      Astro Bot - Speedrun Challenges DLC Showcase was met


      The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Any% - GC - Time: 00:59:21 - https://youtu.be/GbR_QqEGBcM
      The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Filename Choice - 'Luigi' won with $4379, $8779 was raised in total.


      Tomb Raider (2013) - Any% - PC - Time: 01:10:37 - https://youtu.be/r5cwIQ-oJDA


      Alan Wake II: Night Springs - All Episodes - PS5 - Time: 00:34:46 - https://youtu.be/EYEP_RsF9aY


      Alan Wake II: The Lake House - Any% - PS5 - Time: 00:16:34 - https://youtu.be/d-gVfVC8PEA
      Alan Wake II: The Lake House - Bonus Game was met


      LEGO The Hobbit - Restricted Any% (Co-op) - PC - Time: 00:26:57 - https://youtu.be/xys2DgOlaz8
      LEGO The Hobbit - Lord of the Rings Cosplay was met


      Van Helsing - Any% - PS2 - Time: 00:36:19 - https://youtu.be/mQcZ8i1cl-8


      Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Remastered) - Any% - PC - Time: 00:52:42 - https://youtu.be/Hnfi-xZA01c


      Grief Syndrome - All Characters - PC - Time: 00:29:29 - https://youtu.be/cRBJPv402ug


      Ruff City - Any% NWG - PC - Time: 00:14:39 - https://youtu.be/eAkGj2t4aYY


    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 6:04 AM

      Now: Final Fantasy Legend 2 - Any% No Credit Warp - Switch
      Next: Pizza Possum - PC
      Then: Peglin
      Soon: Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop


      Final Fantasy Legend 2 is being run by Toorima and is expepected to take 42 minutes.

      Incentives for this run:
      Final Fantasy Legend 2 - First Character's Name
      Choose the name given to the first character for the Final Fantasy Legend 2 run. 4 character limit.
      Top options: Lugi ($610), ARBY ($461), DAVE ($80), Luny ($30)

      Final Fantasy Legend 2 - Fourth Character's Name
      Choose the name given to the fourth character for the Final Fantasy Legend 2 run. 4 character limit.
      Top options: Lugi ($300), Lamp ($250), Bob ($195), RBYS ($151)

      Final Fantasy Legend 2 - Second Character's Name
      Choose the name given to the second character for the Final Fantasy Legend 2 run. 4 character limit.
      Top options: Lugi ($660), Yote ($160), avo ($50), Tuny ($15)

      Final Fantasy Legend 2 - Third Character's Name
      Choose the name given to the third character for the Final Fantasy Legend 2 run. 4 character limit.
      Top options: UwU ($1093), Lugi ($351), Rosa ($148), Gink ($30)



      Commentating will be: chessjerk, puwexil
      Jaidlyn will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Pizza Possum - Runner Costume Dress-Up
      If met, Alara and GrayGooGlitch will cosplay as the titular Possum and the partner character Raccoon for the Pizza Possum run.
      This has been met!



      Peglin - Character Choice
      Choose the character used for the Peglin run.
      Top options: Balladin ($180), Spinventor ($130), Peglin ($110), Roundrel ($25)



      UFO 50 - Upgrade Warptank Gold to Cherry
      Upgrade the category of the Warptank section of the UFO 50 showcase to Cherry.
      This is at $2450 of $10000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 6:05 AM

      Now: Pizza Possum - Co-op Triple Crown - PC
      Next: Peglin - PC
      Then: Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop
      Soon: Rain World: Downpour


      Pizza Possum is being run by GrayGooGlitch, Alara and is expepected to take 20 minutes. This run is tagged with 'coop'.

      Incentives for this run:
      Pizza Possum - Runner Costume Dress-Up
      If met, Alara and GrayGooGlitch will cosplay as the titular Possum and the partner character Raccoon for the Pizza Possum run.
      This has been met!



      Catch GrayGooGlitch at: https://twitch.tv/GrayGooGlitch
      Catch Alara at: https://twitch.tv/AlaraCutie
      Commentating will be: NicholeGoodnight, FlannelKat
      Threach will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Peglin - Character Choice
      Choose the character used for the Peglin run.
      Top options: Balladin ($180), Spinventor ($130), Peglin ($110), Roundrel ($25)



      UFO 50 - Upgrade Warptank Gold to Cherry
      Upgrade the category of the Warptank section of the UFO 50 showcase to Cherry.
      This is at $2450 of $10000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 6:36 AM

      Now: Peglin - Any% - Character Bidwar - PC
      Next: Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop - Mobile
      Then: Rain World: Downpour
      Soon: Rabbids Go Home


      Peglin is being run by BystanderTim and is expepected to take 30 minutes.

      Incentives for this run:
      Peglin - Character Choice
      Choose the character used for the Peglin run.
      Top options: Balladin ($355), Spinventor ($275), Peglin ($135), Roundrel ($25)



      Catch BystanderTim at: https://twitch.tv/bystandertim_ Twitter: bystandertim
      Commentating will be: Dylan Gedig, SeaAverage
      Threach will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      UFO 50 - Upgrade Warptank Gold to Cherry
      Upgrade the category of the Warptank section of the UFO 50 showcase to Cherry.
      This is at $3610 of $10000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 7:12 AM

      Now: Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop - Challenge Adventure - Mobile
      Next: Rain World: Downpour - PC
      Then: Rabbids Go Home
      Soon: UFO 50


      Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is being run by Peas and is expepected to take 20 minutes.
      Catch Peas at: https://twitch.tv/peassmb Twitter: peassmb
      Commentating will be: limy_sr, Ozmourn
      Threach will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      UFO 50 - Upgrade Warptank Gold to Cherry
      Upgrade the category of the Warptank section of the UFO 50 showcase to Cherry.
      This is at $5202 of $10000



      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - Save or Kill Yoshi
      Poor Yoshi. As is customary in a lot of Mario platformers, Yoshi is often condemned to a bottomless pit while Mario bounces off to the goal. That said, we do have the option of saving the last one in the run as a favour to you by taking a longer route in World 18-6. If you want that lil lizard fren to live, or if you want to see it suffer, choose its fate here.
      Top options: Save Yoshi ($75), Kill Yoshi ($25)



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 7:39 AM

      Now: Rain World: Downpour - Rivulet - Story - PC
      Next: Rabbids Go Home - PC
      Then: UFO 50
      Soon: Super Meat Boy


      Rain World: Downpour is being run by ICED and is expepected to take 47 minutes.
      Catch ICED at: https://www.twitch.tv/iced37
      Commentating will be: WhitePaaws
      Threach will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      UFO 50 - File Select Ambience
      Choose the mood lighting for the file select screen during the UFO 50 showcase.
      Top options: Golf ($50), Blood ($5), Indigo ($0), Infinity ($0)

      UFO 50 - Upgrade Warptank Gold to Cherry
      Upgrade the category of the Warptank section of the UFO 50 showcase to Cherry.
      This is at $5963 of $10000

      UFO 50 - Warptank Color Choice
      Choose the color scheme for the Warptank during the Warptank section of the UFO 50 showcase.
      Top options: Pink ($5), Green ($0), Silver ($0), Yellow ($0)



      Super Meat Boy - Upgrade to All Light Levels
      Upgrade the category of the Super Meat Boy run to All Light Levels.
      This is at $206 of $10000



      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - Save or Kill Yoshi
      Poor Yoshi. As is customary in a lot of Mario platformers, Yoshi is often condemned to a bottomless pit while Mario bounces off to the goal. That said, we do have the option of saving the last one in the run as a favour to you by taking a longer route in World 18-6. If you want that lil lizard fren to live, or if you want to see it suffer, choose its fate here.
      Top options: Save Yoshi ($290), Kill Yoshi ($120)

      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - World 19 Showcase
      If met, Char_bunny will showcase some normally skipped levels from the bonus world, World 19, after the main Super Maro Maker for Nintendo 3DS run. These levels are intended to be the hardest levels in the game.
      This is at $196 of $15000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 8:29 AM

      Now: Rabbids Go Home - All Missions Race - PC
      Next: UFO 50 - PC
      Then: Super Meat Boy
      Soon: Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS


      Rabbids Go Home is being run by Jaxler, vaen and is expepected to take 55 minutes. This run is tagged with 'race'.
      Catch Jaxler at: https://twitch.tv/jaxler1 Twitter: jaxlerSR
      Commentating will be: LunaticJ
      SatanHerself will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      UFO 50 - File Select Ambience
      Choose the mood lighting for the file select screen during the UFO 50 showcase.
      Top options: Golf ($50), Blood ($5), Indigo ($0), Infinity ($0)

      UFO 50 - Upgrade Warptank Gold to Cherry
      Upgrade the category of the Warptank section of the UFO 50 showcase to Cherry.
      This is at $7186 of $10000

      UFO 50 - Warptank Color Choice
      Choose the color scheme for the Warptank during the Warptank section of the UFO 50 showcase.
      Top options: Green ($15), Silver ($10), Pink ($7), Yellow ($0)



      Super Meat Boy - Upgrade to All Light Levels
      Upgrade the category of the Super Meat Boy run to All Light Levels.
      This is at $766 of $10000



      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - Save or Kill Yoshi
      Poor Yoshi. As is customary in a lot of Mario platformers, Yoshi is often condemned to a bottomless pit while Mario bounces off to the goal. That said, we do have the option of saving the last one in the run as a favour to you by taking a longer route in World 18-6. If you want that lil lizard fren to live, or if you want to see it suffer, choose its fate here.
      Top options: Save Yoshi ($330), Kill Yoshi ($195)

      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - World 19 Showcase
      If met, Char_bunny will showcase some normally skipped levels from the bonus world, World 19, after the main Super Maro Maker for Nintendo 3DS run. These levels are intended to be the hardest levels in the game.
      This is at $546 of $15000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 9:36 AM

      Now: UFO 50 - Various Games Showcase - PC
      Next: Super Meat Boy - PC
      Then: Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
      Soon: Sonic Origins


      UFO 50 is being run by GrayGooGlitch, burst_error, Spooty, Python and is expepected to take 50 minutes. This run is tagged with 'new_addition, relay'.

      Incentives for this run:
      UFO 50 - File Select Ambience
      Choose the mood lighting for the file select screen during the UFO 50 showcase.
      Top options: Golf ($50), Blood ($5), Indigo ($0), Infinity ($0)

      UFO 50 - Upgrade Warptank Gold to Cherry
      Upgrade the category of the Warptank section of the UFO 50 showcase to Cherry.
      This has been met!

      UFO 50 - Warptank Color Choice
      Choose the color scheme for the Warptank during the Warptank section of the UFO 50 showcase.
      Top options: Pink ($57), Green ($15), Silver ($10), Yellow ($0)



      Catch GrayGooGlitch at: https://twitch.tv/GrayGooGlitch
      Catch burst_error at: https://twitch.tv/burst_error Twitter: BurstErr0r
      Catch Spooty at: https://twitch.tv/spootybiscuit Twitter: Spootaloo
      Catch Python at: https://twitch.tv/pythonLB
      SatanHerself will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Super Meat Boy - Upgrade to All Light Levels
      Upgrade the category of the Super Meat Boy run to All Light Levels.
      This is at $1759 of $10000



      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - Save or Kill Yoshi
      Poor Yoshi. As is customary in a lot of Mario platformers, Yoshi is often condemned to a bottomless pit while Mario bounces off to the goal. That said, we do have the option of saving the last one in the run as a favour to you by taking a longer route in World 18-6. If you want that lil lizard fren to live, or if you want to see it suffer, choose its fate here.
      Top options: Save Yoshi ($437), Kill Yoshi ($250)

      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - World 19 Showcase
      If met, Char_bunny will showcase some normally skipped levels from the bonus world, World 19, after the main Super Maro Maker for Nintendo 3DS run. These levels are intended to be the hardest levels in the game.
      This is at $875 of $15000



      BONUS GAME - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
      Add an Any% 2 Players 1 Controller co-op run of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by Player5 and mikeysgone to the schedule.
      This is at $3056 of $75000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 10:34 AM

      Now: Super Meat Boy - Any% - PC
      Next: Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - 3DS
      Then: Sonic Origins
      Soon: The Checkpoint


      Super Meat Boy is being run by shredberg and is expepected to take 21 minutes.

      Incentives for this run:
      Super Meat Boy - Upgrade to All Light Levels
      Upgrade the category of the Super Meat Boy run to All Light Levels.
      This is at $4065 of $10000



      Catch shredberg at: https://twitch.tv/shredberg Twitter: shredberg
      Commentating will be: Metallama, Spilled OJ
      SatanHerself will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - Save or Kill Yoshi
      Poor Yoshi. As is customary in a lot of Mario platformers, Yoshi is often condemned to a bottomless pit while Mario bounces off to the goal. That said, we do have the option of saving the last one in the run as a favour to you by taking a longer route in World 18-6. If you want that lil lizard fren to live, or if you want to see it suffer, choose its fate here.
      Top options: Save Yoshi ($499), Kill Yoshi ($278)

      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - World 19 Showcase
      If met, Char_bunny will showcase some normally skipped levels from the bonus world, World 19, after the main Super Maro Maker for Nintendo 3DS run. These levels are intended to be the hardest levels in the game.
      This is at $1090 of $15000



      BONUS GAME - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
      Add an Any% 2 Players 1 Controller co-op run of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by Player5 and mikeysgone to the schedule.
      This is at $6526 of $75000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 11:29 AM

      Now: Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - SMC Any% No Auto - 3DS
      Next: Sonic Origins - PC
      Then: The Checkpoint
      Soon: Metroid Prime


      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS is being run by Charbunny and is expepected to take 1 hour 15 minutes.

      Incentives for this run:
      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - Save or Kill Yoshi
      Poor Yoshi. As is customary in a lot of Mario platformers, Yoshi is often condemned to a bottomless pit while Mario bounces off to the goal. That said, we do have the option of saving the last one in the run as a favour to you by taking a longer route in World 18-6. If you want that lil lizard fren to live, or if you want to see it suffer, choose its fate here.
      Top options: Save Yoshi ($774), Kill Yoshi ($623)

      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - World 19 Showcase
      If met, Char_bunny will showcase some normally skipped levels from the bonus world, World 19, after the main Super Maro Maker for Nintendo 3DS run. These levels are intended to be the hardest levels in the game.
      This is at $3271 of $15000



      Catch Charbunny at: https://twitch.tv/char_bunny
      Commentating will be: Lizzyberry, Bobbeigh
      savage_octagon, THEKyleThomas will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Metroid Prime - Who wears the Fusion Suit?
      Don't be fooled by the cool name, the Fusion Suit is a fairly ugly optional cosmetic available in Metroid Prime. It looks like someone threw spaghetti bolognese at Samus and only gets worse as the suit upgrades come. We're going to make one of the racers here wear the ugly suit. You get to pick which one.
      Top options: Vertigo ($65), edzan ($55)



      BONUS GAME - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
      Add an Any% 2 Players 1 Controller co-op run of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by Player5 and mikeysgone to the schedule.
      This is at $13650 of $75000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 12:15 PM

      $200,000 raised for Prevent Cancer Foundation

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 12:43 PM

      Now: Sonic Origins - Sonic & Knuckles - Amy & Tails, NG+ - PC
      Next: The Checkpoint - Live
      Then: Metroid Prime
      Soon: BONUS GAME: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild


      Sonic Origins is being run by SnowballSMB and is expepected to take 42 minutes.
      Catch SnowballSMB at: https://twitch.tv/snowballsmb Twitter: SnowballSMB
      Jaypeg will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Metroid Prime - Who wears the Fusion Suit?
      Don't be fooled by the cool name, the Fusion Suit is a fairly ugly optional cosmetic available in Metroid Prime. It looks like someone threw spaghetti bolognese at Samus and only gets worse as the suit upgrades come. We're going to make one of the racers here wear the ugly suit. You get to pick which one.
      Top options: edzan ($105), Vertigo ($80)



      BONUS GAME - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
      Add an Any% 2 Players 1 Controller co-op run of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by Player5 and mikeysgone to the schedule.
      This is at $17056 of $75000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 1:29 PM

      Now: The Checkpoint - Monday - Live
      Next: Metroid Prime - Wii
      Then: BONUS GAME: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
      Soon: Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare


      The Checkpoint is being run by Tech Crew and is expepected to take 1 minute. This run is tagged with 'checkpoint'.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Metroid Prime - Who wears the Fusion Suit?
      Don't be fooled by the cool name, the Fusion Suit is a fairly ugly optional cosmetic available in Metroid Prime. It looks like someone threw spaghetti bolognese at Samus and only gets worse as the suit upgrades come. We're going to make one of the racers here wear the ugly suit. You get to pick which one.
      Top options: edzan ($140), Vertigo ($140)



      BONUS GAME - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
      Add an Any% 2 Players 1 Controller co-op run of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by Player5 and mikeysgone to the schedule.
      This is at $21759 of $75000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 6, 2025 1:54 PM

      Now: Have A Nice Death - Fresh File Any% - PC
      Next: Metroid Prime - Wii
      Then: BONUS GAME: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
      Soon: Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare


      Have A Nice Death is being run by allison8bit and is expepected to take 28 minutes.
      Catch allison8bit at: https://twitch.tv/allison8bit Twitter: allison8bit
      Jaypeg will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Metroid Prime - Who wears the Fusion Suit?
      Don't be fooled by the cool name, the Fusion Suit is a fairly ugly optional cosmetic available in Metroid Prime. It looks like someone threw spaghetti bolognese at Samus and only gets worse as the suit upgrades come. We're going to make one of the racers here wear the ugly suit. You get to pick which one.
      Top options: Vertigo ($340), edzan ($140)



      BONUS GAME - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
      Add an Any% 2 Players 1 Controller co-op run of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by Player5 and mikeysgone to the schedule.
      This is at $23279 of $75000



