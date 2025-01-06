Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 2 here

It's the start of another new year and that means it's time for the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. This year, GDQ is here to christen the first full week of 2025. Watch as the world's top speedrunners come together to blaze through some of the biggest games of the past and present as quickly as possible. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After one day, the runners have raised over $130,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. It's just a minor malfunction aboard the Astro Bot ship.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 2 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:
|AGDQ 2025 Day 2 Schedule
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:19 AM
|Pizza Possum
|Co-op Triple Crown - PC
|GrayGooGlitch, Alara
|20:00
|6:46 AM
|Peglin
|Any% Character Bidwar - PC
|BystanderTim
|30:00:00
|7:31 AM
|Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop
|Challenge Adventure - Mobile
|Peas
|20:00
|7:58 AM
|Rain World: Downpour
|Rivulet Story - PC
|ICED
|47:00:00
|8:52 AM
|Rabbids Go Home
|All Missions Race - PC
|Jaxler, vaen
|55:00:00
|10:02 AM
|UFO 50
|Various Games Showcase - PC
|GrayGooGlitch, burst_error, Spooty, Python
|50:00:00
|10:59 AM
|Super Meat Boy
|Any% - PC
|shredberg
|21:00
|11:45 AM
|Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
|SMC Any% No Auto - 3DS
|Charbunny
|1:15:00
|1:17 PM
|Sonic Origins
|Sonic & Knuckles, Amy & Tails, NG+ - PC
|SnowballSMB
|42:00:00
|3:00 PM
|Metroid Prime
|Any% Inbounds Race - Wii
|edzan, Vertigo
|1:35:00
|4:42 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BONUS GAME)
|Any% 2 Players 1 Controller - Switch
|Player5, mikeysgone
|33:00:00
|5:30 PM
|Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
|Any% - PC
|Rigi
|1:00:00
|6:45 PM
|Horizon Forbidden West
|NG+ Story - PS5
|Bdud5
|1:45:00
|8:50 PM
|Yakuza
|Any% - PS3
|BigNoNo
|2:00:00
|11:04 PM
|Shenmue
|Any% TimeSkip - PC
|Maxylobes
|3:20:00
|2:41 AM
|Beat Slayer
|Easy + Ult Kick - PC
|Amyrlinn
|40:00:00
|3:28 AM
|Pru the Pigeon
|Any% - PC
|swooce
|16:00
|3:53 AM
|Conquests of the Longbow
|Low% - PC
|Lemming
|20:00
|4:24 AM
|G-Saviour
|Any% - PS2
|pmcTRILOGY
|30:00:00
|5:01 AM
|Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
|Beat the Game - NES
|DanTheVP
|45:00:00
|5:53 AM
|VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
|NG+ Perfect Service (Console) - Switch
|a_variety_pack
|35:00:00
10:02AM - UFO 50
This one's a little different than the standard GDQ run. A handful of runners are coming together to show off the best of UFO 50, last year's breakout collection of retro-styled games. Enjoy the tour and expect to see more of UFO 50 down the road at Games Done Quick.
3:00PM - Metroid Prime
The classic Wii version of Metroid Prime is on display this year. This two-person race should get people excited for more Metroid action later in the week.
4:42PM - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
This is the first big bonus game incentive of the week and it's a good one. Breath of the Wild is a special game on its own, but imagine two players having to come together to manage it on a single controller. Watch as Player5 and mikeysgone coordinate to beat this Switch adventure in just 33 minutes.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 2 here
-
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has raised $151,036 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the 2nd day and runs until the 12th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2025 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA and streamed online. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Info: https://gamesdonequick.com/marathons/cm06694cj010zw401cwatx1zo
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Games & Merch: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/speedrunning-with-awesome-gdq https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
Stats: https://gdqstats.com https://gdq.alligatr.co.uk/tracker/agdq25/
Youtube & VODs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87VeDl0NeZJLKf0Zsdrl1ioA https://old.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/1huna41/agdq_vod_thread_2025/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
-
Latest GDQ VODs:
Pre-Show - Pre-Show - Live - Time: 00:30:00 - https://youtu.be/-LUZ2KDBsUk
Pikmin - All Parts - Switch - Time: 01:00:49 - https://youtu.be/PSTmCDXtGZE
Portal 2 - Single Player No SLA - PC - Time: 01:02:39 - https://youtu.be/2X48Ryg6NA8
Portal 2 - Kaizo Community Maps was met
Kirby Air Ride - City Trial Any% - Wii - Time: 00:57:06 - https://youtu.be/3-_EZLb37B4
Mega Man X3 - Any% - SNES - Time: 00:41:28 - https://youtu.be/qLypvQmsJsA
Ori and the Blind Forest - Randomizer World Tour 11 - PC - Time: 01:06:31 - https://youtu.be/5zRN1LvcLzw
Ori and the Blind Forest - All Escapes was met
Astro Bot - Any% - PS5 - Time: 02:12:26 - https://youtu.be/z23f-1uiYPg
Astro Bot - Great Master Challenge was met
Astro Bot - Speedrun Challenges DLC Showcase was met
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Any% - GC - Time: 00:59:21 - https://youtu.be/GbR_QqEGBcM
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Filename Choice - 'Luigi' won with $4379, $8779 was raised in total.
Tomb Raider (2013) - Any% - PC - Time: 01:10:37 - https://youtu.be/r5cwIQ-oJDA
Alan Wake II: Night Springs - All Episodes - PS5 - Time: 00:34:46 - https://youtu.be/EYEP_RsF9aY
Alan Wake II: The Lake House - Any% - PS5 - Time: 00:16:34 - https://youtu.be/d-gVfVC8PEA
Alan Wake II: The Lake House - Bonus Game was met
LEGO The Hobbit - Restricted Any% (Co-op) - PC - Time: 00:26:57 - https://youtu.be/xys2DgOlaz8
LEGO The Hobbit - Lord of the Rings Cosplay was met
Van Helsing - Any% - PS2 - Time: 00:36:19 - https://youtu.be/mQcZ8i1cl-8
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Remastered) - Any% - PC - Time: 00:52:42 - https://youtu.be/Hnfi-xZA01c
Grief Syndrome - All Characters - PC - Time: 00:29:29 - https://youtu.be/cRBJPv402ug
Ruff City - Any% NWG - PC - Time: 00:14:39 - https://youtu.be/eAkGj2t4aYY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
