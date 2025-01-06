Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 2 here

It's the start of another new year and that means it's time for the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. This year, GDQ is here to christen the first full week of 2025. Watch as the world's top speedrunners come together to blaze through some of the biggest games of the past and present as quickly as possible. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After one day, the runners have raised over $130,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. It's just a minor malfunction aboard the Astro Bot ship.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 2 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:

AGDQ 2025 Day 2 Schedule Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:19 AM Pizza Possum Co-op Triple Crown - PC GrayGooGlitch, Alara 20:00 6:46 AM Peglin Any% Character Bidwar - PC BystanderTim 30:00:00 7:31 AM Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop Challenge Adventure - Mobile Peas 20:00 7:58 AM Rain World: Downpour Rivulet Story - PC ICED 47:00:00 8:52 AM Rabbids Go Home All Missions Race - PC Jaxler, vaen 55:00:00 10:02 AM UFO 50 Various Games Showcase - PC GrayGooGlitch, burst_error, Spooty, Python 50:00:00 10:59 AM Super Meat Boy Any% - PC shredberg 21:00 11:45 AM Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS SMC Any% No Auto - 3DS Charbunny 1:15:00 1:17 PM Sonic Origins Sonic & Knuckles, Amy & Tails, NG+ - PC SnowballSMB 42:00:00 3:00 PM Metroid Prime Any% Inbounds Race - Wii edzan, Vertigo 1:35:00 4:42 PM The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BONUS GAME) Any% 2 Players 1 Controller - Switch Player5, mikeysgone 33:00:00 5:30 PM Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare Any% - PC Rigi 1:00:00 6:45 PM Horizon Forbidden West NG+ Story - PS5 Bdud5 1:45:00 8:50 PM Yakuza Any% - PS3 BigNoNo 2:00:00 11:04 PM Shenmue Any% TimeSkip - PC Maxylobes 3:20:00 2:41 AM Beat Slayer Easy + Ult Kick - PC Amyrlinn 40:00:00 3:28 AM Pru the Pigeon Any% - PC swooce 16:00 3:53 AM Conquests of the Longbow Low% - PC Lemming 20:00 4:24 AM G-Saviour Any% - PS2 pmcTRILOGY 30:00:00 5:01 AM Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Beat the Game - NES DanTheVP 45:00:00 5:53 AM VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action NG+ Perfect Service (Console) - Switch a_variety_pack 35:00:00

10:02AM - UFO 50

UFO 50

Source: Mossmouth

This one's a little different than the standard GDQ run. A handful of runners are coming together to show off the best of UFO 50, last year's breakout collection of retro-styled games. Enjoy the tour and expect to see more of UFO 50 down the road at Games Done Quick.

3:00PM - Metroid Prime

Metroid Prime

Source: Nintendo

The classic Wii version of Metroid Prime is on display this year. This two-person race should get people excited for more Metroid action later in the week.

4:42PM - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Source: Nintendo

This is the first big bonus game incentive of the week and it's a good one. Breath of the Wild is a special game on its own, but imagine two players having to come together to manage it on a single controller. Watch as Player5 and mikeysgone coordinate to beat this Switch adventure in just 33 minutes.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.