Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls begins this week The Fantastic 4 are coming to Marvel Rivals in its inaugural season.

Marvel Rivals has been a runaway success for NetEase Games and Marvel in the month since its global launch. The developers are looking to keep that momentum going with the launch of Season 1: Eternal Night Falls later this week. It'll see the addition of all four of the Fantastic 4 as playable characters, as well as a new map.

NetEase Games revealed the first season for Marvel Rivals in a new trailer today. The story of Season 1 finds New York City plunged into eternal darkness thanks to Dracula and Doctor Doom knocking the moon out of orbit. Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic 4, join the fight to save their city.

All four members of the Fantastic 4—Mr. Fantastic, Human Torch, Thing, and Invisible Woman—will join the Marvel Rivals roster of playable characters. It’s unknown if all four characters will launch on day one, or if their releases will be parsed throughout the season. Season 1 will also add a new map set in New York City.

Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls will begin on January 10, 2025, at 1 a.m. PT/4 a.m. ET. With it comes a new competitive season and fresh rewards to earn in the Season Pass.