Resident Evil 4 remake has crossed over 9 million units sold The remake of Resident Evil 4 continues to deliver major sales for Capcom almost two years after its release in 2023.

Capcom put out the remake of Resident Evil 4 in March 2023, and it has continued to garner major sales for the group since. Coming into 2025, almost two years after the launch, Capcom has revealed that the new version of Resident Evil 4 has sold over 9 million units, putting it alongside a number of the best-selling games in Capcom’s modern catalog.

Capcom shared the details of Resident Evil 4 remake’s newest sales milestone on the company’s social media this week. There, Capcom shared the impressive unit sales numbers in typically fun fashion:

Happy New Year to all 9 million agents! We look forward to your continued support in the new year.

To you, the 9 million-plus agents,

Happy New Year and thank you for your support.



RE4 Team

The Resident Evil 4 remake launched on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms to massive critical acclaim in March 2023. The game was so good, it garnered the first-ever 10 out of 10 here at Shacknews in its review, and many other reviewers agreed, as seen on Metacritic. It still has a ways to go to top Capcom’s other best sellers in the franchise, which are Resident Evil 2 remake at 14.5 million and Resident Evil 7 at 14 million, according to Statista.

Nonetheless, Resident Evil 4 continues to be another winner in the franchise for Capcom and doesn’t show any sign of slowing down. With the development of Resident Evil 9 already having begun, stay tuned for more details on the franchise as they drop, right here at Shacknews.