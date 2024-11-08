New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shack Together 039 - Switch 2 Backward Compatible, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, feat. TJ Denzer

A quieter week calls for a cozy callback in our A segment.
Joe Stasio
Joe Stasio
Welcome to the 39th episode of Shack Together, everyone's favorite Shacknews video games podcast! Join host Asif Khan and co-ghost John Benyamine, along with myself producer Joe Stasio and special guest TJ Denzer as we kick off our weekly audio adventure with our classic "What we've been playing" segment, including Joe's experiences with FFVII Rebirth and Asif's ongoing F-Zero 99 saga. Mark those off your bing cards, folks!

In our main segment "19Q Magoo," the team plays an alternative version of 20 Questions before heading over to our news segment. As always, Story Time delivers a comprehensive roundup of gaming news, previews, and reviews, covering everything from the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake preview to major industry developments like Death Stranding's Xbox release and Nintendo Switch hitting 146 million units sold. The team also covers industry news, including Apple's acquisition of Pixelmator and more. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Front-end dev, musician and audio engineer. I talk games, games industry as producer on Shack Together. Not funny or smart.

