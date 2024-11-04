Pokemon TCG Pocket surpasses 10 million downloads Pokemon TCG Pockets is off to a strong start following its global launch.

Pokemon TCG Pocket launched in territories around the world last week, ushering in a new era for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The free-to-play app exploded in popularity out of the gate, hitting 10 million downloads worldwide in a matter of days.

The Pokemon Company announced the download milestone for Pokemon TCG Pocket in a post on X this weekend. “We're incredibly grateful and hope everyone continues to enjoy the game,” the publisher wrote. “There are more great things to come!”

Thank you to everyone who helped #PokemonTCGPocket reach over 10 million downloads! We're incredibly grateful and hope everyone continues to enjoy the game. There are more great things to come!



Pokemon TCG Pocket allows players to digitally collect cards, build decks and battle against other users or the CPU. Players are offered a free pack each day, but you can spend in-game currency or real-world currency to acquire additional packs.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to receive additional content in the future. If you’ve been checking the game out on iOS or Android, you can find helpful Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here on Shacknews.