Pokemon TCG Pocket surpasses 10 million downloads

Pokemon TCG Pockets is off to a strong start following its global launch.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
The Pokemon Company
1

Pokemon TCG Pocket launched in territories around the world last week, ushering in a new era for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The free-to-play app exploded in popularity out of the gate, hitting 10 million downloads worldwide in a matter of days.

The Pokemon Company announced the download milestone for Pokemon TCG Pocket in a post on X this weekend. “We're incredibly grateful and hope everyone continues to enjoy the game,” the publisher wrote. “There are more great things to come!”

Pokemon TCG Pocket allows players to digitally collect cards, build decks and battle against other users or the CPU. Players are offered a free pack each day, but you can spend in-game currency or real-world currency to acquire additional packs.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to receive additional content in the future. If you’ve been checking the game out on iOS or Android, you can find helpful Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

